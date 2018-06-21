 »   »   »  Shaheer Sheikh Spotted With Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya Team, Is He Doing The Film?

Related Articles
- Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Actress Amita Udgata Aka Dadi Bua No More!
- Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Erica Fernandes To Play Lead In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off!
- Are Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes Part Of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2?
- Good News! Shaheer Sheikh To Play An Intense Lover In Yash’s New Show!
- SHOCKING! Was Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh Cheating On Erica Fernandes?
- Are Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Couple Erica Fernandez & Shaheer Sheikh Engaged?
- Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2 To End Soon; Erica Fernandes Shares Picture
- Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Erica Fernandes & Shaheer Sheikh Share Pictures Of Little Munchkin
- Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Is Back With Season 2; Dev & Sonakshi’s Roles Reversed!
- Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Actors Resume Shooting
- Haasil, Ek Deewana Tha, Porus…. Sony TV Has An Interesting Line-up Of Shows…
- On Public Demand! Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Will Be Back Soon With Season 2!
A picture of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor, Shaheer Sheikh with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya team, has been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. In the picture, the actor was spotted with Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut and Balaji gang, who are currently in London. Many started wondering whether Shaheer is joining Mental Hai Kya or doing Ekta Kapoor's show! Well, here's the truth!
It is being said that, the KRPKAB actor is dating Balaji Production's Senior Vice President, Ruchikaa Kapoor. The couple had individually shared a few pictures on their Instagram stories from their UK trip. But it was the group picture (in which Shaheer and Ruchika were spotted together) that was shared by one of the Balaji gang that grabbed attention!
Shaheer Is Dating Ruchikaa!
A credible source from the industry told IE, "Shaheer and Ruchikaa have known each other for some time but it was recently that they started meeting and realised they have a great connect."
Shaheer Joins Ruchikaa In London
"They are still trying to know each other better and it's all in a very initial stage. With Balaji's upcoming film Mental Hai Kya's shoot schedule starting in London, Shaheer joined Ruchikaa to spend some time with her."
The Couple Spotted Together With Mental Hai Kya Team
Kanika Dhillon had shared a picture and wrote, "Mentals night out... #Mentalhaikya #aboutlastnight @team_kangana_ranaut #prakashkovelamudi @ruchikaakapoor .. Let there be laughter in a glass of wine..let there be madness in the toffee desserts.. have a gin cocktail that makes u insane ...to find that one melody that keeps u sane!"
The Actor Was In A Relationship With Erica!
It has to be recalled that the actor was linked to his KRPKAB co-star, Erica Fernandes. There were also rumours that Shaheer and Erica had got engaged. But Erica denied the rumours.
Shaheer & Ayu
There were rumours that Shaheer and Erica had parted ways and the reason behind their break-up was that the latter's suspicion on Shaheer! It was said that the actor had started seeing his ex-girlfriend, Ayu Ting Ting. But later, Erica had clarified that two have always been friends and had even asked the media not to defame someone with baseless speculations.
The Actor Had Responded To His Engagement Rumour
Earlier, Shaheer had told in an interview to IE, "I don't know where these rumours come from and I don't even try bothering about it. People announce my engagement and marriage and I sometimes feel clueless about my life (laughs). But trust me I am someone who would never hide my relationship and would talk about my ladylove whenever I find her."
Well, now it has to be seen what the actor has to say about him dating Ruchikaa!
Rubina-Abhinav's Royal Wedding: Rubina Dilaik Looks No Less Than A Royal Princess! (Inside PICS)
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.