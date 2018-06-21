 »   »   »  Shaheer Sheikh Spotted With Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya Team, Is He Doing The Film?

Shaheer Is Dating Ruchikaa!

A credible source from the industry told IE, "Shaheer and Ruchikaa have known each other for some time but it was recently that they started meeting and realised they have a great connect."

Shaheer Joins Ruchikaa In London

"They are still trying to know each other better and it's all in a very initial stage. With Balaji's upcoming film Mental Hai Kya's shoot schedule starting in London, Shaheer joined Ruchikaa to spend some time with her."

The Couple Spotted Together With Mental Hai Kya Team

Kanika Dhillon had shared a picture and wrote, "Mentals night out... #Mentalhaikya #aboutlastnight @team_kangana_ranaut #prakashkovelamudi @ruchikaakapoor .. Let there be laughter in a glass of wine..let there be madness in the toffee desserts.. have a gin cocktail that makes u insane ...to find that one melody that keeps u sane!"

The Actor Was In A Relationship With Erica!

It has to be recalled that the actor was linked to his KRPKAB co-star, Erica Fernandes. There were also rumours that Shaheer and Erica had got engaged. But Erica denied the rumours.

Shaheer & Ayu

There were rumours that Shaheer and Erica had parted ways and the reason behind their break-up was that the latter's suspicion on Shaheer! It was said that the actor had started seeing his ex-girlfriend, Ayu Ting Ting. But later, Erica had clarified that two have always been friends and had even asked the media not to defame someone with baseless speculations.

The Actor Had Responded To His Engagement Rumour

Earlier, Shaheer had told in an interview to IE, "I don't know where these rumours come from and I don't even try bothering about it. People announce my engagement and marriage and I sometimes feel clueless about my life (laughs). But trust me I am someone who would never hide my relationship and would talk about my ladylove whenever I find her."