 »   »   » Shakti Arora, Drashti Dhami & Aham Sharma On Colors Upcoming Show Based On Extra-Marital Affair!

Shakti Arora On Colors’ Upcoming Show

Recently, Shakti surprised his fans by announcing about his marriage (which took place on April 6, 2018) with his girlfriend-actress, Neha Saxena. The couple is now in Norway for his honeymoon.

Shakti & Neha

Regarding his wedding, Shakti had told a leading daily, "Both of us (Neha and Shakti) have been relatively free over the past few months and so, decided to take the plunge. It seemed like the perfect time, as I am planning to take up something soon and will become busy."

Show’s Concept Is Based On Pati Patni Aur Woh!

It is said that the show's concept is based on Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I am in talks with a lot of production houses but haven't signed on the dotted line yet. I have liked few scripts for shows, I will sign the one that is offered to me first."

Drashti Dhami On Colors’ Upcoming Show

It is also said that Drashti Dhami, who was last seen in Star Plus' Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and was associated with Colors with popular shows like, Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, has also been roped in for the show.

Aham Sharma On Colors’ Upcoming Show

There are also reports that Aham Sharma, who was seen in Brahmarakshas as Rishabh will be seen on the show. It will be interesting to watch the show, as all the three actors - Drashti, Shakti and Aham are excellent actors.

Colors Shows

Colors is the top channel and they are leaving no stones unturned to retain their top one slot. Recently, the channel introduced a new show, Bepannaah, which has impressed the viewers and is already on TRP charts. The channel is all set to bring Entertainment Ki Raat Season 2 as well. The channel is all set to revamp Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki (which was doing well) to bring it back to the TRP chart.