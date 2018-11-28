 »   »   »  Shani Actress Kajol Srivastava Gets Engaged; To Get Married Next Year!

Television actress Kajol Srivastava, who was last seen on Karamphal Daata Shani (as Yami), got engaged to an IT professional, Ankit Khare in her hometown, Bandra (UP) on November 24, 2018. The engagement was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. The wedding will be held on February next year (2019), in Ankit's hometown (Madhya Pradesh). The actress says that she is extremely happy and adds that her finace is more excited than her!

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "We wanted to keep this ceremony as private as possible. Also, not many of my industry friends in Mumbai would have been able to come to Bandra for the function as it is quite far off from there. But yes, I had my close friends from school and college and my cousins from Lucknow attending it. The wedding will now take place early next year."

On how she met Ankit, she said, "My fiance Ankit is actually my real sister's devar and initially I wasn't even thinking about getting married to him. In fact, it was Ankit's mother, who, when saw me, proposed this idea, to which I was hesitant to accept initially. When I started talking to him and when I got to know him, he came across as a really good man. In fact, even though he is living in the US, he has told me to continue working on TV post marriage and that he would work things out for us. He is really caring and loving."

The actress further added, "I am extremely happy. In fact, Ankit is more excited than me. I had originally planned to get married after five years, but Ankit's confidence and persistence made me realise that we could take the relationship ahead."

When asked whether she would move to the US, post wedding, she said, "I haven't decided on that. I will stay back if I take up a show, or, I will keep going there for short breaks. But I am definitely not quitting the industry."

We congratulate the newly engaged couple!

Most Read: Raj Kundra Comments 'Epic' On Sreesanth's Confession Video; Fans & Sree's Wife Lash Out At Him!