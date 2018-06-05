 »   »   »  Pooja’s Parents Had Discouraged Her Relationship With Sharad Malhotra Citing His Split With Divyanka

Pooja’s Parents Reminded Her About Sharad & Divyanka’s Relationship

While talking to Spotboye, the actress reveals as to how her parents, who got to know that they were dating, had discourage her relationship with Sharad citing his split with Divyanka!

Sharad Was Asking Her For Marriage From Day 1!

Pooja says that she never asked him for marriage. It was him who was asking her to marry him. She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "He has been asking me for marriage from Day 1. He even spoke to my mom about it--- and then vanished."

Later He Used To Say That He Was Not Ready For Marriage Yet!

She adds that he again popped up the same question after six months. She further added, "This was almost a repeated thing that was happening- he would ask for my hand and then after few days, say, 'No, I am not ready for marriage yet. Hamari ladaiyaan ho rahi hai'."

Pooja Tried To Clarify About Astrology!

She says, "He came and told me said that he is dev gan and I am rakshas gan. He said that according to his astrologer we shouldn't get married else something terrible will happen. I tried to reason with him that his astrologer has not told him the right things, but he wouldn't listen. Woh toh Kasam TV serial ka story hai, usne mujhpe chipka diya."

The Ex-Splitsvilla Contestant Adds

"I even told him that what if I would prove that the dev gan and rakshas gan thing he is selling me is not true. You see, I am manushya gan and not rakshas gan. I asked him if I give him the facts, would he marry me? And you know what? He said, "No, I still can't marry you.""

Pooja Even Convinced Her Parents

He even told Pooja that since his father was ill, he can't raise the topic of marriage in his family. Pooja adds that when her parents came to know that they are dating, they told her, "You know what he did to Divyanka na?" But Pooja convinced her parents by telling, "All have different equations with different people and he should not be judged on his previous relationship."

Sharad & Divyanka

It has to be recalled that the actor was previously in relationship with his Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann co-actress Divyanka Tripathi for almost nine long years. It was even said that the Sharad was cheating on Divyanka, which lead to their break-up. The actor had refuted the rumour.

Was Sharad Unable To Forget Divyanka?

Pooja and Divyanka did undergo similar situations! When asked whether she thinks he was not able to forget Divyanka, she was quoted as saying, "I don't know. We hardly spoke about Divyanka, maybe just once or twice. Ab jo chala gaya so chala gaya, main usko kya poochti rehti? Even after Divyanka, he dated many girls."

Sharad Is Complicated Person

The ex-Splitsvilla contestant is extremely hurt. She says that she gave 200 percent to her relationship with Sharad, and was patient with him as he had too many mood swings. She adds that he is complicated person as he doesn't know what he wants to do in his life.