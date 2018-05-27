 »   »   »  Was Sharad Malhotra Cheating On Pooja Bisht? Pooja Makes Shocking Revelations!

Pooja Makes Shocking Revelations

Pooja told BT, "Sharad started acting weird around six months ago, when he suddenly became inattentive and disinterested. However, I assumed that it was because of stress at work; I couldn't fathom that he was planning to end the relationship."

Was Sharad Malhotra Cheating On Pooja Bisht?

"Around two months ago, I got to know that he was meeting a girl on the pretext of professional collaboration. He told me that his manager had fixed a meeting with her, but they had actually connected on Instagram."

Pooja Reveals

She further added, "Even then, I didn't suspect anything amiss. I have never interfered in his work and so, there wasn't any reason for him to lie to me."

Sharad Wanted To End Their Relationship At The Behest Of His Mother & Astrologer

"On the day of break-up, he told me that he didn't feel any connection with me. He also told me that two months ago, his astrologer had advised him against being with me, saying that it is detrimental for him. He wanted to end our relationship at the behest of his mother and the astrologer. I was aghast that he kept me in the dark for two months."

Kasam Actor Wanted To Marry Pooja!

Pooja also reveals that Sharad had spoken about marriage a month ago, "Despite being warned against it, he told me that he still wanted to marry me. Looking back, I realise that his stance on marriage would change every six months."

Sharad Had Even Talked About Their Marriage To Pooja’s Mother

"During the initial phase of our relationship, he had told my mother that he wanted to marry me, but after that, he never called her up. We have had our share of fights, but he would always come back promising to make things work."

Sharad Denies Cheating On Pooja

Sharad on the other hand, accepts that he had personal issues from his end and astrology was a reason. He also accepts that he is marriage phobic and that's the reason he stepped back! But denied third party was involvement (cheating) in their break-up.

The Actor Is Marriage-phobic!

He was quoted by BT as saying, "I told Pooja's mother that I would love to settle down in the future. But being marriage-phobic, I stepped back. That was wrong on my part, I accept it. Things don't always turn out the way you want; it's not always possible to judge situations. I didn't want to hurt anyone, but unfortunately, the matter went out of my hands."

‘My Mom Told Me That The Marriage Could Be Bad For Both Of Us’

Regarding astrology, the actor says, "My mother consulted the astrologer again 10 days ago, and that's when we realised that there is no solution to the issues in our charts. My mom told me that the marriage could be bad for both of us. Yes, it was a mistake that I didn't tell her for two-and-a-half months, but I wanted to be sure before I broke the news to her."

The Actor Denies Dating Other Girl

Sharad denied that a third party was involved (dating other girl) in their break-up, "That is not the reason at all. Irrespective of whoever I meet, there is no third party involved."

Pooja Deletes Hers & Sharad's Pictures; Sharad On A Family Vacation

Apparently, Pooja has deleted all pictures of hers and Sharad on her social media account. Also, according to Bollywoodlife report, Sharad has left for London along with his family for a vacation.

The source reveals to the website, "The trip was planned since a long time and it is the ideal getaway for him. He loves London and this trip will be a blessing for him after his split."

Sharad & Divyanka

Well, this is not the first time Sharad had been accused of cheating. It has to be recalled that the actor was in relationship with Divyanka Tripathi. There were rumours that Divyanka reportedly came to know of Sharad's fling with his Maharana Pratap co-star, Rachna Parulkar, which led to their break-up!