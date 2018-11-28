 »   »   »  Roop: Shashank Vyas & Donal Share Cold Vibes; Donal Says ‘We Are Not Here To Make Best Friends’!

Shashank Vyas and Donal Bisht, who play the roles of Roopendra and Ishika on Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, look cute together. Their on screen chemistry is loved by the viewers. But recently, there were speculations that all is not well between lead actors of Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actors Shashank Vyas and Donal Bisht. It was said that the duo had a major fight while shooting for a sequence. There were also reports that Shashank, who is senior actor to co-actor Donal, who is just a few years old in the industry, was harassing her. It was also said that Shashank got restless when a new character was introduced.

It is being said that although the two actors are professional, they share cold vibes and do not talk to each other beyond work.

Shashank was quoted by BT as saying, "Creative differences and arguments are part of every professional sphere, so I am not surprised that it happened here, too. In fact, when I was shooting Balika Vadhu with (late) Pratyusha Banerjee, we used to have creative differences and arguments everyday, but that does not mean that it has to be blown out of proportion and make me look like some villain. They happen and you forget about it. I am here to work and my show is doing well. I don't feel there is any scope for fights or cold vibes, because we all come here to work."

Donal too, echoed the same. She told the leading daily, "We are not here to make best friends, we are here to progress in our work and that is more important than anything else. So, it doesn't matter if Shashank and I are not friends. I don't think any differences or issues will affect our chemistry or work in the future, too."

