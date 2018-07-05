 »   »   »  Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop: Shashank Vyas To Play Grown-up Roop, Donal Bisht To Join Him!

Shashank Vyas & Donal Bisht Roped In To Play Lead Roles On Roop

On Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Shashank will be seen playing the role of the grown-up Roop, and Donal is paired opposite him. Both Donal and Shashank say that they accepted the show because of its unique and bold concept.

Why Shashank Accepted The Show?

Shashank was quoted by IANS as saying, "I always choose to play a role that is distinctive and one that has an impact. The show's bold and hard-hitting concept is what got me to take it up."

The Actor Is Honoured That The Makers Offered Him The Role!

He further added, "Gender stereotypes need to be spoken about in order to bring a change and I'm honoured that Colors and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms have given me this opportunity."

Donal’s Role On Roop

About her role, Donal said in a statement, "I will play Ishika who is strong, lives in the modern era with modern thinking and with an attitude that a girl can be an earning member of the house. I totally resonate with the character as I have been independent and have made my mark without any help from anyone."

The Show Has A Unique Concept

The actress further said, "The show's concept is very unique and will break the stereotype of the current running shows on Indian television where the girl is a mere household help. We live in the 21st century and my producer Rashmi Sharma has brought this concept to light beautifully."

Roop Is Made To Change The Image Of The Man In Today’s Society!

About the show, Rashmi Sharma had said, "We wanted to challenge the stereotypical mentality that is associated with masculinity. The woman's place is as important as a man's in a family. It is usually perceived that a woman's role includes just marriage and motherhood. Roop is our form of a small effort to change the image of the man in today's society."