 »   »   » Shilpa-Hina Twitter War Over Adult Clip Row: A Fan Threatens To Leak Hina’s MMS, Rocky Slams The Fan

Recently, Shilpa Shinde hit the headline as she shared an adult video on social media. She was slammed by her Bigg Boss 11 inmate, Hina Khan and her boyfriend, Rocky and a few tweeples. But the actress didn't delete the message.
When Shilpa's brother Ashutosh Shinde came to her rescue, he and Rocky locked horns on Twitter. The fight got uglier as a fan threatened to leak Hina Khan's MMS.
A Fan Threatens To Leak Hina’s MMS
A fan shared a couple of ugly/vulgar pictures and wrote, "Guys I have downloaded #Hinakhan idol #HinaKhan MMS adult site I will be relase it along with bhasoodi song Plan is making both videos viral. Hina jse logo ke fans nahi clients hote hai. One request from SHILPA Fans.. Hina ke fans matlab client se." - (sic)
Hina’s BF Rocky Slams The Fan!
This obviously didn't go well with Hina's boyfriend, who wrote series of tweets. He wrote, "So to cover their dirt they are throwing Shit everywhere just as expected. Nonsense logics and comparisons n obv abuses to make it louder but lemme break your dream , it's not affecting at all. U like ur idol still make no sense and have no sensible explanations over the issue!" - (sic)
Rocky Writes Series Of Tweets
"Yes to make your selves happy and illogically content your void, your Idols and their media handlers (back to life) are promoting hate/abuses/anarch just like it's still BB11. There is no WKV to cover your filth anymore. And btw don't lemme start on who wants promotions and how." - (sic)
‘We Actually Laugh At U N Ur Nonsensical Comments’
"Chalo abb apas me humari burai karo aur khush raho ,that's what u'll evr b,so go on live ur life n do a better job while ur at it,dear ‘Trolls' bcoz U still don't matter,we actually laugh at u n ur nonsensical comments,whn we read'em tht is,don't forget to go love yourselves ✌️"- (sic)
Shilpa Asks Fan Not To Release The MMS
Shilpa asked the fan not to do this. She wrote, "Sweetheart plz don't do this plz if u really love me don't do this🙏🏻." - (sic)
Shilpa’s Brother Too, Asks Fan To Not To Release The MMS
Shilpa's brother Ashutosh Shinde too, requested fans not to do this. He shared the post and wrote, "This is bad 😡.. pls don't do this 🙏 Take this off right away..." - (sic)
Hina & Shilpa’s Fans Fight
The account has been suspended and Shilpa and Hina's fans are seen fighting among themselves. Apparently, the same fan circulated Shilpa's MMS and now threatening to release Hina's MMS.
@Pinkishhue1
One of the users (@Pinkishhue1) wrote, "Dis Shruti person,isn't she da 1 who circulated #Shilpa's fake MMS? I wonder if anyone's reported her account yet. She needs to know wat she did ws wrong othrwise she's nevr gonna learn. Like #Hyena,she'l go to any length to hurt & tarnish #Shilpa's name.Sth needs to be done. NO?" - (sic)
Bigg Boss Is Over, Get Over It!
Well, to all Shilpians (Shilpa's fans) & Hinaholics (Hina's fans) - Bigg Boss is over, get over it! It's good that you support your idols, but it's not right to degrade the opposite person!
