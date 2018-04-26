 »   »   » Shilpa-Hina Twitter War Over Adult Clip Row: A Fan Threatens To Leak Hina’s MMS, Rocky Slams The Fan

A Fan Threatens To Leak Hina’s MMS

A fan shared a couple of ugly/vulgar pictures and wrote, "Guys I have downloaded #Hinakhan idol #HinaKhan MMS adult site I will be relase it along with bhasoodi song Plan is making both videos viral. Hina jse logo ke fans nahi clients hote hai. One request from SHILPA Fans.. Hina ke fans matlab client se." - (sic)

Hina’s BF Rocky Slams The Fan!

This obviously didn't go well with Hina's boyfriend, who wrote a series of tweets. He wrote, "So to cover their dirt they are throwing Shit everywhere just as expected. Nonsense logics and comparisons n obv abuses to make it louder but lemme break your dream , it's not affecting at all. U like ur idol still make no sense and have no sensible explanations over the issue!" - (sic)

Rocky Writes A Series Of Tweets

"Yes to make your selves happy and illogically content your void, your Idols and their media handlers (back to life) are promoting hate/abuses/anarch just like it's still BB11. There is no WKV to cover your filth anymore. And btw don't lemme start on who wants promotions and how." - (sic)

Rocky Continued

"Chalo abb apas me humari burai karo aur khush raho ,that's what u'll evr b,so go on live ur life n do a better job while ur at it,dear ‘Trolls' bcoz U still don't matter,we actually laugh at u n ur nonsensical comments,whn we read'em tht is,don't forget to go love yourselves ✌️"- (sic)

Shilpa Asks The Fan Not To Release The MMS

Shilpa asked the fan not to do this. She wrote, "Sweetheart plz don't do this plz if u really love me don't do this🙏🏻." - (sic)

Shilpa’s Brother Too, Asks The Fan Not To Release The MMS

Shilpa's brother Ashutosh Shinde too, requested fans not to do this. He shared the post and wrote, "This is bad 😡.. pls don't do this 🙏 Take this off right away..." - (sic)

Hina & Shilpa’s Fans Fight

The account has been suspended and Shilpa and Hina's fans are seen fighting among themselves. Apparently, the same fan circulated Shilpa's MMS and is now threatening to release Hina's MMS.

@Pinkishhue1

One of the users (@Pinkishhue1) wrote, "Dis Shruti person,isn't she da 1 who circulated #Shilpa's fake MMS? I wonder if anyone's reported her account yet. She needs to know wat she did ws wrong othrwise she's nevr gonna learn. Like #Hyena,she'l go to any length to hurt & tarnish #Shilpa's name.Sth needs to be done. NO?" - (sic)

Bigg Boss Is Over, Get Over It!

Well, to all Shilpians (Shilpa's fans) & Hinaholics (Hina's fans) - Bigg Boss is over, so get over it! It's good that you support your idols, but it's not right to degrade the opposite person!