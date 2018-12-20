 »   »   »  Shilpa Shinde Accuses Vikas Gupta Of Taking Drugs; Warns Him Not To Compel Her To Reveal His Secrets

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- India's Digital Initiative Makes Its Way To Two-Wheeler Insurance Sector
-
- Mahindra XUV 300 Compact-SUV Now Official — Launch In February 2019
- Scientists Discover The Farthest Object In Solar System
- Tax Exemption On Motor Insurance — Everything You Should Know
- Criticising Virat Kohli For Not Playing A Spinner In Perth Is Unjustified — Praveen Kumar
- Baaghi 3 First Poster Revealed — The Tiger Shroff Starrer Is All Set To Roar On 6th March 2020
- Best Winter Destinations To Visit From Pune
- Priyanka And Nick Brought Alive The Old-World Charm At Their Juhu Reception
The war between ex-Bigg Boss contestants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta doesn't seem to end anytime soon! It has to be recalled that Shilpa had called Vikas 'Mafia of TV industry'. She went on to say that Vikas influenced the host Salman Khan to speak in favour of him that he was not involved in her ouster from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. This obviously didn't go well with Vikas, who asked Shilpa to think before she tweets. He also asked her to concentrate on work. The producer was quoted by IANS as saying, "I don't know why Shilpa is doing all of this. All I can say is that throwing names like Salman Khan, Viacom 18 (production house) and Colors (channel) for some stupidity is not a cool thing to do."
Vikas further added, "She should focus on her work. She is really a good actress. It is not necessary that whoever comes to you and say things, are true. We wrapped up Bigg Boss 11 one and a half years ago. So, she should focus towards her work because whatever she is doing every other day is not cool." Now, Shilpa has responded to Vikas' comment on her!
Shilpa Lashes Out At Vikas
Shilpa has shared a selfie video and captioned it as, "My real fans know what I was inside BB house and how I m outside.. Ppl think that BB11 is over, the fight should also get over.. but such things don't get over so easily.. yes the fight in BB11 was not for the show, it was and it is my fight to find justice for myself..." - (sic)
Shilpa Calls Vikas Totle & Bimaar Athma!
In the video, Shilpa has called Vikas Gupta, 'Totle' and 'bimaar athma'. She says, "Tum kya karte ho, kis tarah se kise ka kaam rokte ho, yeh sab ko pata hai." She adds that everyone knows that he is famous for taking away people's job. She claimed that he was thrown out of his job, accused him of taking drugs, and warned him not to compel her to reveal his secrets in public.
The Actress Clarifies About Salman’s Comment
In the video, she has clarified that Salman had told her, "Shilpa, tumhare uss matter mein Vikas Gupta ki 100% galti nahi hai." She adds that she knows about it and her problem was with her producer and he (Vikas) took advantage of his position. That's why they threw him out of the work.
Vikas’ Call Recording
She also mentioned, "I have a call recording of yours in which you had said that Balaji mein hum yese hi cheeze karte hai artiston ke saath, jisse artist line pe ajate hai."
Shilpa Accuses Him Of Taking Drugs
She adds, "Sabse bimaar atma aap the, aap ka haat kharab tha, abhi aap logon ko bolo, ki aap apni haat ke liye drugs lete the. Apko nahi pata ki aapne kya harkate ki hai."
Threatens To Leak His Video Call
She ended the video by threatening to leak his video call. She said, "Chologe Bigg Boss terah mein mere saath, bada maza ayega haina. So take care of yourself, kyonki har kutte ke din badalte hain, haina?" Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Pritam Singh commented on Shilpa's video, "Yar u r too cute vikas Gupta ki toh lele tumne."
My real fans know what I was inside BB house and how I m outside.. Ppl think that BB11 is over, the fight should also get over.. but such things don't get over so easily.. yes the fight in BB11 was not for the show, it was and it is my fight to find justice for myself.. pic.twitter.com/TfwpspgD2x— Shilpa Shinde. Risk everything...Regret nothing... (@ShindeShilpaS) December 18, 2018
Most Read: SHOCKING! Ace Of Space's Danish Zehen Dies In Accident; Vikas, Divya & Others Offer Condolences!