 »   »   »  Shilpa Shinde Accuses Vikas Gupta Of Taking Drugs; Warns Him Not To Compel Her To Reveal His Secrets

Shilpa Lashes Out At Vikas

Shilpa has shared a selfie video and captioned it as, "My real fans know what I was inside BB house and how I m outside.. Ppl think that BB11 is over, the fight should also get over.. but such things don't get over so easily.. yes the fight in BB11 was not for the show, it was and it is my fight to find justice for myself..." - (sic)

Shilpa Calls Vikas Totle & Bimaar Athma!

In the video, Shilpa has called Vikas Gupta, 'Totle' and 'bimaar athma'. She says, "Tum kya karte ho, kis tarah se kise ka kaam rokte ho, yeh sab ko pata hai." She adds that everyone knows that he is famous for taking away people's job. She claimed that he was thrown out of his job, accused him of taking drugs, and warned him not to compel her to reveal his secrets in public.

The Actress Clarifies About Salman’s Comment

In the video, she has clarified that Salman had told her, "Shilpa, tumhare uss matter mein Vikas Gupta ki 100% galti nahi hai." She adds that she knows about it and her problem was with her producer and he (Vikas) took advantage of his position. That's why they threw him out of the work.

Vikas’ Call Recording

She also mentioned, "I have a call recording of yours in which you had said that Balaji mein hum yese hi cheeze karte hai artiston ke saath, jisse artist line pe ajate hai."

Shilpa Accuses Him Of Taking Drugs

She adds, "Sabse bimaar atma aap the, aap ka haat kharab tha, abhi aap logon ko bolo, ki aap apni haat ke liye drugs lete the. Apko nahi pata ki aapne kya harkate ki hai."

Threatens To Leak His Video Call

She ended the video by threatening to leak his video call. She said, "Chologe Bigg Boss terah mein mere saath, bada maza ayega haina. So take care of yourself, kyonki har kutte ke din badalte hain, haina?" Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Pritam Singh commented on Shilpa's video, "Yar u r too cute vikas Gupta ki toh lele tumne."