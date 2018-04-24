 »   »   » Shilpa Shinde’s Adult Clip Row: Here’s What Vikas Gupta Has To Say About Hina & Shilpa’s Twitter War

Related Articles
- Shilpa Shinde Adult Clip Row: Shilpa’s Brother Ashutosh & Hina’s BF Rocky Get Into A War Of Words
- Shilpa Shinde Says 'Risk Everything, Regret Nothing', Hits Back At Hina & Rocky Without Taking Names
- Shilpa Shinde MMS Leak Controversy: Hina Khan & Rocky Slam Shilpa For Sharing Adult Video On Twitter
- Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan, Akash & Others Have A Blast At Sapna Choudhary’s Brother’s Wedding!
- WATCH! Shilpa Shinde Is Back As Angoori Bhabhi Just For Luv Tyagi!
- Shilpa Shinde Has A Message for Kapil Sharma; Bharti Singh Suggests Kapil To Take A Break!
- Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde & Preeti Simoes’ Show Dhan Dhana Dhan Gets THUMBS UP From Fans
- Sunil Grover Says Kapil Sharma’s Show Has Given Him A Milestone Character!
- Chamber Of Film Journalists Condemns Kapil Sharma’s Misbehaviour; Shilpa Shinde Supports Kapil!
- Dhan Dhana Dhan PROMO: Shilpa Shinde Teaches Sunil Grover Cricket & His Query Is Damn FUNNY!
- Blackbuck Poaching Case: Shilpa Shinde, Suyyash Rai & Other TV Actors Support Salman Khan
- Dhan Dhana Dhan: Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde Ali Asgar & Others Shoot With Kapil Dev! (PICS)
- Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Karan Patel & Others Bag Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 (PICS)
Recently, Shilpa Shinde made headlines as she shared an adult clip on social media. The Bigg Boss 11 winner was slammed by her inmate Hina Khan and her boyfriend, Rocky. Also, she was trolled by tweeples.
While Shilpa's fans supported her, Hina's fans lashed out at her for sharing an adult video on social media. Shilpa thanked fans who supported her, and asked media and haters (Hina and Rocky, by not taking their names) as to where they were when her clip went viral (Shilpa Shinde's MMS clip).
Vikas Gupta Was Asked To Comment On Shilpa-Hina Twitter War
When Vikas Gupta, the second runner up of Bigg Boss 11, was asked about the same, he refused to comment on it as he didn't want his, Shilpa and Hina's fan clubs to get into war zone.
Vikas Refused To Comment
Vikas was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Honestly, I wouldn't like to give my take on this. Shilpa did what she had to. If I side her, Hina's fans will attack me. If I side Hina, Shilpa's fans will attack me."
The Producer Didn’t Want Their Fans To Get Into War Zone
"Either way, my fans will get embroiled, and within no time, our three accounts and our fan clubs will define a war zone." He further added, "Bigg Boss 11 is over, at least for me. Let's move on with our lives, man."
Vikas & Shilpa
It has to be recalled that Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde had major fights in the Bigg Boss 11 house during the initial days. Because of Shilpa's torture, Vikas had also tried to escape from the house. But later the duo became friends.
Vikas & Shilpa’s On & Off Friendship!
The duo had also planned to do a show (web series) together, but later Shilpa revealed that she didn't want to do a show with Vikas! Forget Bigg Boss 11 house, we can never understand what's on Shilpa and Vikas' mind!
Hina & Vikas
Moving on to Hina Khan and Vikas' relationship inside the house, the duo didn't share great bond inside the house, although they seemed friendly in the end of the show. Post Bigg Boss 11, Vikas, Hina, Rocky and Priyank had a mini reunion. All of them had a gala time.
Vikas Plays Safe
Vikas Gupta is no doubt called as mastermind! He played safe inside the Bigg Boss house (by becoming Shilpa's friend and taking Hina's side as well). Even now, he is taking no chance as both Hina and Shilpa has huge fan base!
Ishqbaaz: Nikitin Dheer Aka Veer Bids Goodbye To The Show; Thanks Fans For Their Immense Love!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.