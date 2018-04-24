 »   »   » Shilpa Shinde’s Adult Clip Row: Here’s What Vikas Gupta Has To Say About Hina & Shilpa’s Twitter War

Vikas Gupta Was Asked To Comment On Shilpa-Hina Twitter War

When Vikas Gupta, the second runner up of Bigg Boss 11, was asked about the same, he refused to comment on it as he didn't want his, Shilpa and Hina's fan clubs to get into war zone.

Vikas was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Honestly, I wouldn't like to give my take on this. Shilpa did what she had to. If I side her, Hina's fans will attack me. If I side Hina, Shilpa's fans will attack me."

"Either way, my fans will get embroiled, and within no time, our three accounts and our fan clubs will define a war zone." He further added, "Bigg Boss 11 is over, at least for me. Let's move on with our lives, man."

It has to be recalled that Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde had major fights in the Bigg Boss 11 house during the initial days. Because of Shilpa's torture, Vikas had also tried to escape from the house. But later the duo became friends.

The duo had also planned to do a show (web series) together, but later Shilpa revealed that she didn't want to do a show with Vikas! Forget Bigg Boss 11 house, we can never understand what's on Shilpa and Vikas' mind!

Moving on to Hina Khan and Vikas' relationship inside the house, the duo didn't share great bond inside the house, although they seemed friendly in the end of the show. Post Bigg Boss 11, Vikas, Hina, Rocky and Priyank had a mini reunion. All of them had a gala time.

Vikas Gupta is no doubt called as mastermind! He played safe inside the Bigg Boss house (by becoming Shilpa's friend and taking Hina's side as well). Even now, he is taking no chance as both Hina and Shilpa has huge fan base!