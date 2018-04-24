 »   »   » Shilpa Shinde Adult Clip Row: Shilpa’s Brother Ashutosh & Hina’s BF Rocky Get Into A War Of Words

Ashutosh Defends Shilpa

When Rocky slammed Shilpa for sharing an adult video on social media, Ashutosh defended his sister, by tweeting, "@JJROCKXX a person who has fallen prey to such disgusting act can only understand. Before being a celeb she is a woman and has every right to raise voice against such acts. SM only promoted her fabricated clip, so if she is using same SM to prove it wrong, then what's harm." - (sic)

Rocky Doesn’t Agree With Ashutosh

Rocky replied to Ashutosh, "Mere Bhai @ShindeAshutosh any such act against any woman is absolutely not acceptable n she has all the rights to raise her voice through the right http://channels.As a brother myself my heart goes out for u but we'll just have to agree to disagree here.All the best always!" - (sic)

Shilpa’s Brother Slams Media

To this, Shilpa's brother replied, "I disagree to agree here Bhai 🙏 Thanks for your concern though." He also slammed media, "Media didn't think twice before making earlier clip viral and now talking about SM ethics n protocols... Moreover, rather than supporting a female in this courageous act, they even have audacity to say that "Shilpa Shinde promoting Porn" Please do some sensible journalism 🙏." - (sic)

He Asks Tweeples To Stop Trolling

He even asked tweeples to stop trolling, "A sincere request to everyone on this platform.. please stop TROLLING 🙏 Express your love for your Idol by sharing your good thoughts about him/her, but not by foul mouthing someone else. That path leads no where but filthy spillovers. Stay happy and keep everyone happy 🙏" - (sic)

Hina Khan Had Supported A Rapper!

One of the user, HerdHUSH shared a link (with snapshot) in which Hina Khan had tweeted a video of her close friend (rapper) and asked her fans to support him (2015 tweet). The video had cuss words (bad language).

HerdHush Tweets

"Mr. Hypocrite @JJROCKXX shows serious concern on @ShindeShilpaS Tweet Where was your Concern When #HinnaKhan was promoting Adult Video of her Friend Dino James which is 1. Full of Abuses. 2. Appreciates Women as Sex Objects. 3. Vilifies Women." - (sic)

Ashutosh Writes

Ashutosh retweeted HerdHUSH's message and wrote, "The msg which @ShindeShilpaS put was loud n clear.. it was a sheer self defense.. am sure everyone will now realize what promotion is and what's not." - (sic)

Shilpa Doesn’t Have Time To Hate People

Meanwhile, Shilpa shared a picture with a message, "I don't have time to hate people... who hates me. because i am too busy loving people who loves me..." - (sic). Looks like the actress doesn't care for the trolls!