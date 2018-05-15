English
Shilpa Shinde Asks Fans To Stop Fighting As Bigg Boss Is Over, Says She Likes Hina Khan!

Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were at loggerheads in the Bigg Boss house. The duo used to fight in the Bigg Boss 11 house as Hina didn't like the way Shilpa cooked the food. Shilpa had even said that she doesn't want to meet Hina in future.

Even after the show got over, Shilpa had said that she would never like to meet Hina. Since the Bigg Boss days most of Shilpa's fans hate Hina and vice-versa. They keep finding ways to troll Shilpa and Hina.

Shilpa Shinde Had Shared An Adult Video

It has to be recalled that recently Shilpa grabbed headlines for sharing an adult video on social media to prove the girl in the MMS video leak was not her. This didn't go well with many fans.

Hina Slammed Shilpa

Also, Hina and her boyfriend Rocky slammed Shilpa for sharing the adult video. While Shilpa's fans supported her and didn't find it wrong, Hina's fans slammed her on Twitter.

Vikas Chose Not To Comment

After celebrities' tweets, it was sort of Shilpa and Hina war. In fact, when Shilpa and Hina's Bigg Boss inmate Vikas was asked about his views on the celebrities tweets, he chose not to comment as it would become a war zone of Vikas, Shilpa and Hina's fans.

Shilpa Didn’t Care About Her Haters

Post the controversial tweet, Shilpa didn't care about Hina or haters comment and edited her Twitter name to ‘Shilpa Shinde Risk everything...Regret nothing...'

Bigg Boss 11 Winner’s Unexpected Tweet

But Shilpa's latest unexpected tweet shocked her fans! In the tweet, Shilpa asked her fans to stop negativity and love their idols. She also mentioned that she likes Hina! Well, wondering why Shilpa tweeted so!

Shilpa Says She Likes Hina

A fan shared a video and tagged Shilpa, and bashed Hina for losing out to her in Bigg Boss 11, which made Shilpa tweet, "Life is really very short. Negativity Se Jyada fun dekho 😜 I really like Hina. And now bigg Boss is over so there is no point to fight. Hina is doing great so its my request to all fandom, rather than hating each other love your idol. Lot's of love to all." - (sic)

Hinaholics & Shilpians Fight

It has to be recalled that Hina too, had warned fans to stop negativity else she would quit Twitter. Shilpa's fans had trolled Hina for the same. Now that Shilpa had asked fans to stop fighting and negativity, Hinaholics (Hina's fans) were seen finding fault in Shilpa's tweet, while Shilpians were impressed with her tweet.

Well, it looks like the fan war is never gonna stop!

