 »   »   » Shilpa Shinde Is Enjoying Work With Sunil Grover; Ali Asgar & Sugandha Mishra Join Them! (NEW PICS)

Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra & Suresh Menon To Join Sunil & Shilpa

According to IE report, the show is titled Dan Dana Dan, and will also feature Ali Asgar, Suyyash Rai, Sugandha Mishra, Paresh Ganatra and Suresh Menon. The web series will be aired on the Jio TV app every Friday-Sunday evening during the IPL matches.

Dan Dana Dan Is A Comedy Series

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It will be an out and out comedy series where the cricket angle has been smartly incorporated. For the first time, a comedy show will hit the digital waves and with such a talented star cast, the makers are quite confident of making it a hit project."

Cricketers Will Join For Fun Conversation

"Every episode will also see some cricketers joining in for a fun conversation and some gags. Recently, Sunil flew down with the team to Chennai to shoot for the pilot episode with the Chennai Super Kings team."

Shilpa Shinde Is Enjoying Work With Sunil Grover

Sharing a picture, Shilpa wrote, "There is no replay, no third umpire, no second inning in real life. So be happy and keep everyone happy. Hope we will be successful in our little efforts of bringing smile on your faces in this stressful life.. Enjoying work with @WhoSunilGrover." - (sic)

Sugandha With Preeti & Others

Sharing a picture snapped with Sunil Grover, Preeti Simoes and others, Sugandha Mishra wrote, "Day1 of our new show.. #PositiveVibesOnly #jiodhandhanadhanlive #teamwork #iplfever." - (sic)

Sugandha With Shilpa

She also posted a few pictures and wrote, "Why girlsss shud have all the fun.. ;) supeerrgirl @shilpa_shinde_official 💖#funonset #instashoot #jioipl." - (sic)

Preeti’s New Show

Posting a picture, Preeti wrote, "EXPECTATION vs REALITY ...😄 ... @royalnavghan vs @sugandhamishra23 #ipl #cricketfever #jio mini series." - (sic)

Preeti With Her Team

Sharing a couple of pictures, Preeti wrote, "#ipl #cricketfever mini series.... #shilpashinde #sugandhamishra #sureshmenon #paresh #sunilgrover @sugandhamishra23 @shilpa_shinde_official .... 😍." - (sic)