 »   »   » WATCH! Shilpa Shinde Is Back As Angoori Bhabhi Just For Luv Tyagi!

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress, Shilpa Shinde entered the Bigg Boss 11 house and surprised everyone. The controversial actress impressed the viewers with her caring nature in the Bigg Boss house.

It has to be recalled that Shilpa is loved for her role, Angoori bhabhi from her show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Her acting and dialogue delivery on the show was most loved by the viewers. Even after she quit the show, her fans remember her for the role and want her to utter the popular dialogue, 'Sahi pakde hain'.

Recently, Shilpa did something for Luv Tyagi, that not only impressed her fans, but also Luv's fans as well.

On Luv's 25th birthday, Shilpa dedicated her Angoori Bhabhi act. Shilpa captioned the video, "Wish you a very happy birthday @luvtya6i." Both Shilpa and Luv have great fan followers. The video has garnered over 97,000 views within 10 hours of being posted.

In the video, Shilpa was seen uttering the popular dialogue (Sahi Pakde Hai) from her show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain "Yaad ba... Bigg Boss mein bhabhi ji miss karte the, especially app bahot miss karte the. Humko pata hai, isliye hum apke birthday pe bahot karcha ki hai. Waise hum bhul gaye the, lekin woh" kya hai ba, woh kya haina, apke fans aur hamre fans yaad dilaye ki aapka birthday hai, tho hum karcha kar. Woh kya hai, hum apke liye gaana bi banaye (plays a song and mimicks)." - (sic)

Luv Tyagi too, replied by tagging her, "Shilpa ji you just made me smile. Thank you for the lovely wishes & Thank you for doing kharcha #spreadluv #sahipakdehain Miss you!" - (sic)

Last month, the Bigg Boss 11 winner met Luv Tyagi in Delhi. Both Luv and Shilpa had shared pictures.

Shilpa is now seen on web-series, Dhan Dhana Dhan along with comedian, Sunil Grover. The show and the actors have impressed the viewers and people are loving Sunil and Shilpa's jodi.