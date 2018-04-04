 »   »   » Shilpa Shinde’s Look For Dan Dana Dan Inspired By Main Hoon Na’s Sushmita Sen!

English
As we all know, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and comedian-actor Sunil Grover are coming together for a web series. The show, which is based on cricket, is helmed by Preeti and Neeti Simoes.

Recently, Shilpa revealed her look on the show. She shared a picture snapped with Sunil Grover. In the picture, the actress looked sexy in a red laced sari. According to the latest report, Shilpa's look is inspired from Sushmita Sen's sexy teacher look from the film Main Hoon Na.

A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "The creative team is spending a lot of time deciding on her looks. The brief given to the stylists was that she must look like Sushmita Sen of Main Hoon Na."

Shilpa Will Be Seen In Vibrant Coloured Sarees With Hot Blouses

"So, we will see a lot of sarees in vibrant colours with hot blouses. From halter necks to strappy ones, Shilpa will be going all out to add that oomph. We will also see her donning chandelier style earrings like the Ishqbaaaz ladies."

Shilpa Look Contrast To Sunil’s Look

The source further added, "This is a real contrast to Sunil Grover's look. While he will be dressed funnily, she will be all glam. A lot of eye makeup and glossy lips will complete Shilpa's look."

Dan Dana Dan Cast

According to IE report, the show titled Dan Dana Dan will also feature Ali Asgar, Suyyash Rai, Sugandha Mishra, Paresh Ganatra and Suresh Menon. The web series will be aired on the Jio TV app during the IPL matches (Friday-Sunday evening).

Sunil As A Funny Commentator

The show will be an out-and-out comedy series. In every episode the viewers will get to see cricketers joining fun conversations. It is being said that Sunil will be seen as a funny commentator.

Don't Shilpa and Sunil look good together? Well, we are eager to watch the show. How about you? Hit the comment box to share your views.

