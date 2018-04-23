 »   »   » Shilpa Shinde MMS Leak Controversy: Hina Khan & Rocky Slam Shilpa For Sharing Adult Video On Twitter

Shilpa Shinde MMS Leak Controversy

Shilpa had talked about the MMS with the Bigg Boss housemates and had said that they (without taking Vikas Gupta's name) had made the MMS to defame her. Now again, the actress has taken to social media to clarify about the MMS video.

Shilpa Shinde Clarifies About Her Leaked MMS Scandal

Sharing the video link, the Bigg Boss 11 winner wrote, "Plz see this u will get to know जिन्हें कोई काम धंधा नहीं है वह लोगों की जिंदगी इस तरह से बर्बाद करने की कोशिश करते हैं।👇🏼🙏🏻 (link) ...यह है वह original लड़की ka VIDEO जो शिल्पा शिंदे का MMS leak हुआ है ऐसा बोला जा रहा है।" - (sic)

Fans Lash Out At Shilpa For Sharing An Adult Video

While her fans supported her, a few of them lashed out at Shilpa for sharing and adult video link on social media. They called her an attention seeker and wondered as to why she took up this topic now.

Hina & Rocky Slam Shilpa

Shilpa's Bigg Boss 11 housemate, Hina Khan, who didn't mingle with her in the house, asked Shilpa to be careful and responsible. Even her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal slammed Shilpa for sharing an adult video on social media.

Rocky Reacts To Shilpa’s Tweet

Rocky wrote, "@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she's the imposter u claim why don't u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb?" - (sic)

Rocky Tweeted

He further wrote, "Also how do u or any of us can prove that d woman in the video was aware tht she was going to be showcased on any porn sites ?This is heights of irresponsibility! As u claim being a victim of such acts u shud hav never done this!I don't care what fans do or say but THIS IS WRONG!" - (sic)

Hina Asks Shilpa To Be Careful & Responsible!

Hina wrote, "Sad..anyone's fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show !" - (sic)

Ashutosh Supports Shilpa

Shilpa's brother, Ashutosh came in defence of the actress' move and replied to Rocky, "@JJROCKXX a person who has fallen prey to such disgusting act can only understand. Before being a celeb she is a woman and has every right to raise voice against such acts. SM only promoted her fabricated clip, so if she is using same SM to prove it wrong, then what's harm." - (sic)

Rocky Responds To Ashutosh’s Message

"Mere Bhai @ShindeAshutosh any such act against any woman is absolutely not acceptable n she has all the rights to raise her voice through the right http://channels.As a brother myself my heart goes out for u but we'll just have to agree to disagree here.All the best always!" - (sic)

Shilpa Doesn’t Delete The Tweet

Shilpa didn't delete the message (tweet) or the video (link). She thanked people who supported her and replied to the people who (without taking names) slammed her.

Shilpa Thanks People Who Supported Her

The BJGPH actress wrote, "Thank u 🙏🏻Jo mujhe support Kar rahe Hain. Those who think am wrong, where were u, when such wrong videos made viral. अपने defence मैं कुछ नहीं बोल सकती क्या? Media took no time in making it viral that time, where r they today? Thanks SM for giving me platform to speak the truth." - (sic)