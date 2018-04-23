 »   »   » Shilpa Shinde MMS Leak Controversy: Hina Khan & Rocky Slam Shilpa For Sharing Adult Video On Twitter

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan, Akash & Others Have A Blast At Sapna Choudhary’s Brother’s Wedding!
- WATCH! Shilpa Shinde Is Back As Angoori Bhabhi Just For Luv Tyagi!
- Shilpa Shinde Has A Message for Kapil Sharma; Bharti Singh Suggests Kapil To Take A Break!
- Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde & Preeti Simoes’ Show Dhan Dhana Dhan Gets THUMBS UP From Fans
- Sunil Grover Says Kapil Sharma’s Show Has Given Him A Milestone Character!
- Chamber Of Film Journalists Condemns Kapil Sharma’s Misbehaviour; Shilpa Shinde Supports Kapil!
- Dhan Dhana Dhan PROMO: Shilpa Shinde Teaches Sunil Grover Cricket & His Query Is Damn FUNNY!
- Blackbuck Poaching Case: Shilpa Shinde, Suyyash Rai & Other TV Actors Support Salman Khan
- Dhan Dhana Dhan: Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde Ali Asgar & Others Shoot With Kapil Dev! (PICS)
- Sunil Grover Wishes His & Shilpa’s Jodi Works, Says He Hasn’t Watched Kapil Sharma’s New Show!
- Shilpa Shinde’s Look For Dan Dana Dan Inspired By Main Hoon Na’s Sushmita Sen!
- Shilpa Shinde Is Enjoying Work With Sunil Grover; Ali Asgar & Sugandha Mishra Join Them! (NEW PICS)
- Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Karan Patel & Others Bag Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 (PICS)
Before entering the Bigg Boss 11 house, Shilpa Shinde had faced a lot of trouble. It has to be recalled that she was banned from television after Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain controversy. But, the actress came out clean after she came out of the Bigg Boss house. The actress also had huge fan support. Post Bigg Boss, she even withdrew the case against her show's producer.
Also, it has to be recalled that during her stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house, an adult videos had gone viral in which a lady resembling Shilpa was seen getting intimate with a man. Many argued that the MMS was of Shilpa, but the actress claimed that it is not her, but her look-alike.
Shilpa Shinde MMS Leak Controversy
Shilpa had talked about the MMS with the Bigg Boss housemates and had said that they (without taking Vikas Gupta's name) had made the MMS to defame her. Now again, the actress took to social media to clarify about the MMS video.
Shilpa Shinde Clarifies About Her Leaked MMS Scandal
Sharing the video link, the Bigg Boss 11 winner wrote, "Plz see this u will get to know जिन्हें कोई काम धंधा नहीं है वह लोगों की जिंदगी इस तरह से बर्बाद करने की कोशिश करते हैं।👇🏼🙏🏻 (link) ...यह है वह original लड़की ka VIDEO जो शिल्पा शिंदे का MMS leak हुआ है ऐसा बोला जा रहा है।" - (sic)
Fans Lash Out At Shilpa For Sharing An Adult Video
While her fans supported her, a few of them lashed out at Shilpa for sharing and adult video link on social media. They called her attention seeker and wondered as to why she took up this topic now.
Hina & Rocky Slam Shilpa
Shilpa's Bigg Boss 11 housemate, Hina Khan, who didn't mingle with her in the house, asked Shilpa to be careful and responsible. Even her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal tweeted slammed Shilpa for sharing an adult video on social media.
Rocky Reacts To Shilpa’s Tweet
Rocky wrote, "@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she's the imposter u claim why don't u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb?" - (sic)
Rocky Tweeted
He further wrote, "Also how do u or any of us can prove that d woman in the video was aware tht she was going to be showcased on any porn sites ?This is heights of irresponsibility! As u claim being a victim of such acts u shud hav never done this!I don't care what fans do or say but THIS IS WRONG!" - (sic)
Hina Asks Shilpa To Be Careful & Responsible!
Hina wrote, "Sad..anyone's fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show !" - (sic)
Ashutosh Support Shilpa
Shilpa's brother, Ashutosh came in defence of the actress' move and replied to Rocky, "@JJROCKXX a person who has fallen prey to such disgusting act can only understand. Before being a celeb she is a woman and has every right to raise voice against such acts. SM only promoted her fabricated clip, so if she is using same SM to prove it wrong, then what's harm." - (sic)
Rocky Responds To Ashutosh’s Message
"Mere Bhai @ShindeAshutosh any such act against any woman is absolutely not acceptable n she has all the rights to raise her voice through the right http://channels.As a brother myself my heart goes out for u but we'll just have to agree to disagree here.All the best always!" - (sic)
Shilpa Doesn’t Delete The Tweet
Shilpa didn't delete the message (tweet) or the video (link). She thanked people who supported her and replied to the people who (without taking names) slammed her.
Shilpa Thanks People Who Supported Her
The BJGPH actress wrote, "Thank u 🙏🏻Jo mujhe support Kar rahe Hain. Those who think am wrong, where were u, when such wrong videos made viral. अपने defence मैं कुछ नहीं बोल सकती क्या? Media took no time in making it viral that time, where r they today? Thanks SM for giving me platform to speak the truth." - (sic)
What do you think - did Shilpa did a right thing to share the link (to prove her innocence)? Hit the comment box to share your views.
Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Drops Down; Kumkum & Kundali Bhagya Tops; Ishqbaaz Back On TRP Race
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.