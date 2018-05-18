 »   »   » You Will Be Surprised To Know What Shilpa Shinde Wants To With Her Bigg Boss 11 Prize Money!

Did Shilpa Purchase A Flat With Bigg Boss Prize Money?

It was being said that Shilpa has invested in a property in Malad's Evershine Nagar. When IE asked her about the same, she said, "What? No! I mean I have purchased a flat in Malad, but that is not with my Bigg Boss prize."

She told IE that she bought the property with her earnings. Shilpa was quoted by IE as saying, "I had bought it with my earnings that were released by producers of Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain just before I was offered Bigg Boss."

"I made the payment and went to the Bigg Boss house. So, a lot of paperwork I finished once I came out. In fact, now I feel that maybe this is why people thought that I bought the house from the prize money."

When asked as to what she is planning to do with her Bigg Boss prize money, surprisingly she said, "I always had thought that if I ever win the show, I will only use the prize money for other people, in my dad's memory."

"And now that I have won it, I want to make a place for old people. Actually, I have realised all that old people want from you is that they want to talk. And in our busy lives and work, we barely get any time for a freewheeling chat with our folks."

The actress says that she wants to open a crèche for old people so that they meet like-minded and same age group and helpers working there will look after them!

She told the leading daily, "I have this concept that I will create a crèche for old people. Yes, a crèche, how when you go to work you drop kids to their crèche and there they mingle with other kids and at the same time are in safe hands and you know they have been looked after."

"Similarly, I have seen many children (working couples, daughters or sons) have to hire a helper who looks after their parents. Instead of this, they can send their parents to the crèche where they will meet like-minded and same age group people who they can chat with, discuss, play games etc."

"Helpers working there will look after their meals, medicines etc. So, the children can be stress-free while at work. I have decided to utilise my Bigg Boss winning amount for this." Well, we must say it is a noble thought!