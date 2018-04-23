 »   »   » Shilpa Shinde Says 'Risk Everything, Regret Nothing', Hits Back At Hina & Rocky Without Taking Names

Related Articles
Recently, Shilpa hit the headlines for sharing an adult video to prove the girl in the MMS video leak was not her. But her tweet backfired, as many slammed her for sharing an adult video on social media.
Even Shilpa's Bigg Boss 11 inmate, Hina Khan and her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal slammed her for the same. While Hina asked Shilpa to be careful and responsible, Rocky felt that Shilpa was wrong.
Here Are Few Haters’ Tweets Ameer ✨ ✨ ✨
"Are your serious???? How can u share a link like that???? U have sooo many fans, some are underaged too, what will be the impact of this on them! Just think about that! With due respect I want u to please delete this tweet. This is very misleading!" - (sic)
SP ✨ ✨
"Bola ja nahi raha you attention seeker! Bola gaya tha. Why are you taking up that topic now? For attention? Kamaal hai! you shared a porn site to prove your point about something nobody is even questioning 👏 You need psychiatric treatment and that's not even a joke anymore." - (sic)
Here Are A Few Shilpa’s Supporters’ Tweets: Sumit Kadel
"What you have done in a reality show , people doesn't even use those words in real life.. Practice what you preach. As far Shilpa ji tweet is concerned, she has the right to express her concerns on social media platform. Period." - (sic)
Dhanashri 💥 💟Risk Everything Regret Nothing 💟 💥
"Shilpa tum wrong nahi ho.. Ye haters jal Gaye hai tumhari success dekhke.. Shilpa please aap thank you mat bolo... Shilpa we love you and respect you a lot.. Aap tension na Lo please..." - (sic)
Shilpa Thanks Her Supporters & Hits Back At Haters
While Shilpa thanked people who supported her, she hits back at the haters (Rocky and Hina without tagging or mentioning names). She shared a snapshot of an article that said, ‘Hina and Rocky slammed Shilpa for promoting p*rn on social media' and a video, which had Shilpa Shinde's leaked MMS clip.
Shilpa Tweeted
The actress wrote, "Thanks Jo mujhe support Kar rahe Hain. Those who think am wrong, where were u, when such wrong videos made viral. अपने defence मैं कुछ नहीं बोल सकती क्या? Media took no time in making it viral that time, where r they today? Thanks SM for giving me platform to speak the truth." - (sic)
Shilpa Edits Her Name On Twitter
This is not all, the actress also edited her name on Twitter from Shilpa Shinde to ‘Shilpa Shinde Risk everything...Regret nothing...' Also, to Rocky's tweet Shilpa commented, "👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼." (Does this mean ‘slow claps', which usually is Hina's dialogue?)
Bigg Boss 11 Winner’s Latest Tweet
Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde's latest tweet read, "The difference between a fact and an opinion? An opinion is what you think. A fact is what I think.🙏🏻" - (sic)
Shilpa & Hina
Well, it has to be recalled that Shilpa and Hina didn't share a good bond inside the Bigg Boss 11 house as well. The duo used to fight in the Bigg Boss 11 house as Hina didn't like the way Shilpa cooked the food. Shilpa had even said that she doesn't want to meet Hina in future.
