Dhan Dhana Dhan: Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Shilpa Shinde & Sunil Grover’s Hot Rain Dance!

Shilpa Shinde and Sunil Grover's Romance in Rain Video goes Viral | FilmiBeat

Recently, Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde shot for a romantic rain dance with her Dhan Dhana Dhan co-actor Sunil Grover. Shilpa and Sunil's sizzling performance has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, Shilpa looked stunning in the red sari and was seen grooving to a romantic song from Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee's film Hum Tum. Fans are in love with this jodi already, and this hot dance performance couldn't stop them from praising the couple.

Shilpa Shinde

A day ago, Shilpa had shared a video in which the producer of the show, Preeti Simoes was seen telling, "For all you Shilpa Shinde fans there is a surprise for you, to my Shilpians." - (Sic) She further said, "Aaj thoda barish, bahot sa romance, mere saat nahi, professor ke saat - Shilpa Shinde in never seen before."

Shilpa & Sunil’s Scintillating Performance: Fans Tweets

"The video was shared by many fan pages. One of the fans (Shilpaslays) wrote, "Aaaaaaahhhhh!!!🔥🔥🔥 i think i need 2-3 weeks to get over these hawwtttttt sizzling performance!☠ gooshhh this is so f***ing hottt🔥❤ ps : get ready for spam!👅💘 @ShindeShilpaS @WhoSunilGrover #ShilpaShinde #SunilGrover #JioDhanDhanaDhan." - (sic)

Aasiya_dar‏

"Ufff can't wait 😍😍😍They look damn good 🔥🔥#googlydevi #professorlbw #shilpashinde #sunilgrover #JioDhanDhanaDhan #Shilpians @ShindeShilpaS @RahulRa83148382 @Realarun2 @Maitry50 @sharmaprachi61 @Kunalshilpafan. - (sic)

Anshum & Chaitra

ANSHUM SIR: Shilpa ji, you are destined for bigger things. Bollowood should come beckoning #ShilpaShinde. - (sic)
Chaitra: Hotness alert! #ShilpaShinde is ❤ - (sic)

@Hanijain_15

"It was soo hot & sizzling performance 🔥🤤😍❤️ Loved it 👌👌 shilpa was looking soo soo beautiful can't take eyes off her 😍 #ShilpaShinde #WeLoveShilpaShinde." - (sic)

Tinni Bose

"#ShilpaShinde My queen is trending. 1 sexy dance can create such a buzz, just imagin wat wil happen if she come in a good movie. More power to u shilpa. Love u ." - (sic)

Shilpa & Peace ✌

@Shilpa87224172: Break the internet, baby !!!!!! #ShilpaShinde. - (sic)
Peace ✌: So Shilpa Shinde trending on Twitter with no planning! That's her magic. That's a star! @ShindeShilpaS #ShilpaShinde. - (sic)

Anji & Aaliya

Anji ❤️ SS 💥: She sizzled like the diva she is. #ShilpaShinde set the stage on fire. - (sic)
💥Aaliya Khan 💥: 😍😍🔥🔥🔥 yeah too hot to handle. Shilpa ...😍🔥🔥 #WeLoveShilpaShinde. - (sic)

This performance was a lit🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @shilpa_shinde_official . . Watch jio dhan dhana dhan at 7.30 on Jio TV app (Fri, sat n sun) and on colors at 10.30 (sat n sun) 😍😍😍😍 😍😍@shilpa_shinde_official

A post shared by shilpa shinde FC (@shilpaextradose) on May 13, 2018 at 10:18am PDT

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Zain Imam Finalised, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor & Aditya Narayan Approached!

