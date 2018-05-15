 »   »   » Dhan Dhana Dhan: Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Shilpa Shinde & Sunil Grover’s Hot Rain Dance!

Related Articles
- Shilpa Shinde Asks Fans To Stop Fighting As Bigg Boss Is Over, Says She Likes Hina Khan!
- Hina Khan Trolled Yet Again, This Time For Her Mother’s Day Tweet!
- Exclusive! Kishwer Merchant Reveals Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Is Going To Be Thrice The Fun & Drama!
- Prince Narula Surprises Yuvika Choudhary By Getting Her Name Tattooed On His Neck!
- Arshi Khan Reveals Why She Was Upset With Vikas Gupta; Says Stop Being Silly!
- Arshi Khan Blocks Vikas Gupta Courtesy Shilpa Shinde, The Producer Has A Message For ViRshi Fans!
- Vikas Gupta’s Pyjama Themed Birthday Party: Priyank Sharma, Benafsha, Arjun Bijlani & Others Attend
- Is Bigg Boss 11's Arshi Khan Following Hina Khan's Footsteps?
- Hina Khan Believes In Breaking Stereotypes; Talks About Her New Web Series ‘Smart Phone’
- Sofia Hayat Reveals How Her Husband Tried To Sell Wedding Ring & Rolex Watch Given By Her!
- Arshi Khan Reveals How Sabyasachi Tried To Brew Alcohol & Bigg Boss Yelled At Them!
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Says Her Husband Raped Her, She Is Recuperating From The Loss!
Recently, Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde shot for a romantic rain dance with her Dhan Dhana Dhan co-actor Sunil Grover. Shilpa and Sunil's sizzling performance has taken the internet by storm.
In the video, Shilpa looked stunning in the red sari and was seen grooving to a romantic song from Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee's film Hum Tum. Fans are in love with this jodi already, and this hot dance performance couldn't stop them from praising the couple.
Shilpa Shinde
A day ago, Shilpa had shared a video in which the producer of the show, Preeti Simoes was seen telling, "For all you Shilpa Shinde fans there is a surprise for you, to my Shilpians." - (Sic) She further said, "Aaj thoda barish, bahot sa romance, mere saat nahi, professor ke saat - Shilpa Shinde in never seen before."
Shilpa & Sunil’s Scintillating Performance: Fans Tweets
"The video was shared by many fan pages. One of the fans (Shilpaslays) wrote, "Aaaaaaahhhhh!!!🔥🔥🔥 i think i need 2-3 weeks to get over these hawwtttttt sizzling performance!☠ gooshhh this is so f***ing hottt🔥❤ ps : get ready for spam!👅💘 @ShindeShilpaS @WhoSunilGrover #ShilpaShinde #SunilGrover #JioDhanDhanaDhan." - (sic)
Aasiya_dar
"Ufff can't wait 😍😍😍They look damn good 🔥🔥#googlydevi #professorlbw #shilpashinde #sunilgrover #JioDhanDhanaDhan #Shilpians @ShindeShilpaS @RahulRa83148382 @Realarun2 @Maitry50 @sharmaprachi61 @Kunalshilpafan. - (sic)
Anshum & Chaitra
ANSHUM SIR: Shilpa ji, you are destined for bigger things. Bollowood should come beckoning #ShilpaShinde. - (sic)
Chaitra: Hotness alert! #ShilpaShinde is ❤ - (sic)
@Hanijain_15
"It was soo hot & sizzling performance 🔥🤤😍❤️ Loved it 👌👌 shilpa was looking soo soo beautiful can't take eyes off her 😍 #ShilpaShinde #WeLoveShilpaShinde." - (sic)
Tinni Bose
"#ShilpaShinde My queen is trending. 1 sexy dance can create such a buzz, just imagin wat wil happen if she come in a good movie. More power to u shilpa. Love u ." - (sic)
Shilpa & Peace ✌
@Shilpa87224172: Break the internet, baby !!!!!! #ShilpaShinde. - (sic)
Peace ✌: So Shilpa Shinde trending on Twitter with no planning! That's her magic. That's a star! @ShindeShilpaS #ShilpaShinde. - (sic)
Anji & Aaliya
Anji ❤️ SS 💥: She sizzled like the diva she is. #ShilpaShinde set the stage on fire. - (sic)
💥Aaliya Khan 💥: 😍😍🔥🔥🔥 yeah too hot to handle. Shilpa ...😍🔥🔥 #WeLoveShilpaShinde. - (sic)
This performance was a lit🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @shilpa_shinde_official . . Watch jio dhan dhana dhan at 7.30 on Jio TV app (Fri, sat n sun) and on colors at 10.30 (sat n sun) 😍😍😍😍 😍😍@shilpa_shinde_official . . . #shilpashinde #hinakhan #vikasgupta #benafshasoonawalla #shikas #priyanksharma #salmankhan #aamirkhan #irrfankhan #india #jenniferwinget #anushkasharma #viratkohli #deepikapadukone #priyankachopra #bcl #ipl #bb11 #kapilsharma #gauaharkhan #khichdi #race3 #bollywood #shahrukhkhan #katrinakaif #ranveersingh #akshaykumar #jacquelinefernandez #sonamkapoor #aliaabhatt
A post shared by shilpa shinde FC (@shilpaextradose) on May 13, 2018 at 10:18am PDT
Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Zain Imam Finalised, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor & Aditya Narayan Approached!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.