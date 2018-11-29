 »   »   »  Shilpa Shinde Takes A Dig At Karanvir’s Wife; Fans Lash Out At Her & Regret For Supporting Her!

Shilpa Takes A Dig At KV & His Wife

Shilpa Shinde shared a picture and wrote, "Naya open letter aanewala Hain 😜 @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BB12." The picture had Karanvir and Teejay with a caption, "Bigg Boss phir OPEN LETTER likhna padega ab aap mere pati ke under garments ka bhi mazhak udane lag gaye hai." - (sic)

Shilpa’s Fans Upset With Her; Say They Regret Supporting Her

Not just Karanvir's fans, but also a few Shilpa's fans are upset with Shilpa's message as they never expected such comment from her. A few concerned fans asked her to delete the post, and some others trolled her calling jobless. While a few fans asked if she is really the Bigg Boss 11 winner, a few others regret supporting her. Check out tweets here!

Fans’ Tweets: @Shilpa_shinde_

"Pls delete this tweet.. Why you r making fun of yourself.. Apke favorite ko chahe utna support karo..but kisika majak mat udao.. Pls stop this mam 😔 Kind request #bb12." - (sic)

Arjunn & Anshii

Arjunn: Mam watch what your ladla #Sreesanth is doing!!! U r pointing others while blindly supporting your favourite #SHAME. - (sic)

Anshii: Shilpa let it be 🙏 aap isme mat Faso please shilpu🙏💕 - (sic)

@SardiKaTheEnd & @I_m_Ria

@SardiKaTheEnd: Wow wow a new low from you Shilpa 🙄🙄 thank you for making me regret supporting you. - (sic)

@I_m_Ria: Yaa😣.. Shilpa is loosing her fans for Sreesanth. .. Maine ye Shilpa ke fan nahi bani thi!!! - (sic)

Aakash Desai

"So you should understand where to draw boundary. It is like you are degrading @bombaysunshine by putting symbol in it . If you really loved your fans you would have thought before putting such post. Last year people used to post the morphed picture of you and only we know how bad we used to feel. This is totally unexpected from you mam." - (sic)

Tabi, Payalissh & Happy

Tabi ✨: This lady has gone insane.. how did she even become a winner? Disgusting to the core! - (sic)

@payalissh: Mad woman!! - (sic)

Happy: I did mistake of supporting her in the last season. - (sic)

Susmita Aryal

"@bombaysunshine is that lady who went against her husband when he was wrong. I feel pity on u. Though u r a winner of #BB11 bt u r not the toe nail of @bombaysunshine .#shameonushilpa." - (sic)

@_ArhanKhan & Tanya

@_ArhanKhan: What are You Doing Even i dont like Kv But Itna low hona .. Sach me i am regreting That i supported you 🙏🙏 . - (sic)

Tanya: Shilpa shinde has gone nuts 😲, dis s not real winner quality, Salman sir myt b regretting fr supporting her . Disgusting lady. - (sic)

Sonal, Granthali & ax.p

Sonal Hemnani: Oh my god. Hadd hai ye aurat. Just one question. Is she a winner😂😂. - (sic)

Granthali: 😂😂...is she a winner?..she quetioned megha ryt..jab unhone chappal mara tha...abb khud bhi kuch kam nahi kar rahi hai...r u a winner?😂😂😂😎😎. - (sic)

ax.p: Mam kya Ap winner Ho..... Sarcastic lady ..... - (sic)

Amruta❤

"I want my old Shilpa back 😭😭😭. This is not the Shilpa I supported & loved ❤ I don't know why but after getting a blue tick this account has turned into #Sreesanth FC who is degrading everyone except Sreesanth 🤢#BringBackOldShilpa." - (sic)