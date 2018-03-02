 »   »   » Shoaib Ibrahim Has ‘EXTRA Special’ Honeymoon Plans For Dipika Kakar!

Why Dipika & Shoaib Chose Maudaha For Their Wedding?

While many opt for destination wedding these days, the couple chose a small village near Lucknow for their wedding. When asked about this, Shoaib told the leading daily, "It's my birth place and my parents' native village."

Shoaib Says His Family Matters To Him A Lot!

"For me, my family matters a lot, and the happiness I saw on their faces while we were doing our wedding rituals in that village is unmatched. It was a proud moment that Dipika and I were celebrating our special day in the very lanes where my parents got married."

Shoaib’s Relatives Were Proud!

Shoaib further added, "Also, my relatives were so happy and proud that despite us being a part of the TV industry and living in Mumbai, we didn't forget our roots."

‘Our Heart Was Stuck With Maudaha’

Dipika said, "All those lavish destinations were also considered, but the way we both are - totally desi - somewhere our heart was stuck with Maudaha (the village)."

The Wedding Environment Was Different

"And today, I can say with confidence that no matter where we got married, we would not have enjoyed as much. With home-cooked delicacies, celebrations on terrace and everyone being so involved in preparations, the whole environment was so different."

Was It Tough For Her To Change Her Name To Faiza?

When asked whether the decision to change her name to Faiza (which is also printed on the wedding card) was tough, the actress responded with ‘No'. She said, "Jab aap koi bhi cheez poorey dil se accept karke uska decision khud lete ho, toh mushkil hone ka toh sawal hi nahin hota. It's something that I have willingly done."

Dipika & Shoaib’s Honeymoon Plan

When asked about their honeymoon plans, Dipika said that since Shoaib was busy, she with her girl gang zeroed in on a couple of destinations, but Shoaib wants to give her a ‘very good surprise', as he wants to make their honeymoon super memorable for her. So, like an obedient wife, she is waiting.

Shoaib Has Special Honeymoon Plans For Dipika!

Shoaib said, "I am planning something for her, and to get something extra special, you need to wait. So Inshallah, our honeymoon will be very soon and a special one."

Were Dipika & Shoaib’s Families Not Happy With The Wedding?

There were reports Dipika and Shoaib's families were not happy with this marriage and therefore, they weren't talking about it. When asked about the same, both the actors squashed the rumours.

Dipika Rubbishes The Rumour!

Dipika said, "Sometimes, I feel the media knows a lot more about my life than what I do. If my parents had not been there to support me, they would not have been a part of my wedding so gracefully. I request people to stop cooking stories."

‘We Are In A Happy Zone’

"My family is blessed right now and we are in a happy zone. It upsets me when such questions are raised based on rumours that don't even exist and have no possibility of being valid. And if we didn't talk about our wedding beforehand, maybe it was because we wanted it that way and that doesn't mean it has a dark story to it."

Shoaib Rubbishes The Rumour

Shoaib was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "A wedding is such a special moment, and knowing how both of us are in our personal life, we would not have taken this decision without our parents' consent. I think when people were not able to find loopholes in our happiness, these rumours started coming out."