 »   »   » Shoaib Ibrahim On Dipika Kakar Converting To Islam: We Haven't Done Any Wrong

Shoaib On Dipika Kakar Converting To Islam

Regarding the same Shoaib told IE, "Trust me, both of us are just not bothered about what people say. We know we haven't done any wrong and so we don't focus on these negativities."

Shoaib Says These People Won’t Turn Saviours At The Time Of Need

"When there's low in our lives, do these people come as a saviour? No, so who has given them the right to talk about us. Our marriage was so beautiful that some haters decided to pick a subject to demean it, but it really didn't affect us."

Has His Life Changed Post Wedding?

When asked as to how life changed for both of them post marriage, he said, "I really can't express it in word but there's a constant happy feeling. Now when you get late at work, you feel bad and want to rush home."

Shoaib’s Honeymoon Plan

When asked regarding his honeymoon plan, he said, "I didn't know I will bag this (Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre) show so suddenly but I had told Dipika that our honeymoon should be a special one and we shouldn't rush for it."

Dipika Thanks Everyone Who Was Part Of Their Wedding

Dipika shared a picture to thank everyone (tagging names) who was part of her wedding. She wrote, "Hard to Find, Lucky To Have....such is our extended family with all these lovely people. Thank you for being there with @shoaib2087 & me always... and specially during the wedding..." - (sic)

How Her Friends & Dear Ones Made It To The Wedding

"You all left your respective work... took holidays.. travelled so far and made our wedding extremely special for Shoaib n me by being there.. I wouldnt be wrong by saying that you guys were the backbone of our wedding...." - (sic)

The Actress Thanks Her ‘Devars’

"Specially all my devars 😍... from dancing in the baarat.. to taking care of the crowd.. to carrying strepsils for me 😜... you all were at your toes.. like a true family.... and meri saari ladkiyan... you all have made me feel like a pampered bride by not letting me do a thing.... I dont have to tell you how much I love u all...And what all u girls mean to me..." - (sic)

‘Mere Dono Bhai Were Actually Like Bodyguards For Me’

"Mere dono bhai were actually like bodygaurds for me... and deepak... mujhe mehandi lagti hai to khaana to tu hi khilaata hai... aur Arti tumhaare baare me kya kahun....tum nahi hoti to kya hota mujhe nahi pata..😗" - (sic)

Special Thanks To Shoaib’s Sister Saba

"Thank you guys for coming in our lives... You all are the most precious treasure Shoaib n I have...We may not always say or mention.. but we both love u all... A Lot😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤❤❤❤❤. P.S. @saba_ka_jahaan tere liye kuch kehne ki zaroorat nahi na.. tu to hai hi mera surprise package and u r my jaan 😗😗😗" - (sic)

Dipika & Shoaib’s Unofficial Marriage Vows

A few days ago, Dipika had shared a few pictures and wrote, "Some unofficial marriage vows!!! 😍😍😍smallest things are the most imp... so here we promise each other we will do our duties and help each other in all the daily chores of everyday!!!" - (sic)

Dipika & Shoaib’s Promises

"We will spread happiness in our lives and never let the friendship fade off... we will build a happy comfortable world for ourselves and stay happily ever after.... #marriedlife #loveofmylife #bestfriends #husbandandwife #happiness #love #relationshipgoals #shoaika #dodilmilrahehain #dodilmilgaye." - (sic)