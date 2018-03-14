 »   »   » SHOCKING! Comedy Night With Kapil’s Pinky Bua Aka Upasana Singh Escapes Molestation Attempt!

Upasana Escapes Molestation Attempt!

Apparently, a taxi driver drove Upasana (when she was on her way back to the hotel) to a dark, deserted stretch at 10 pm in the night. Sensing something fishy, the actress immediately called police control room who responded promptly and saved her from any untoward incident.

Police Ensured The Actress Reached Her Hotel Safe

The police even escorted her to her hotel and ensured that the actress is safe. The actress had filed a complaint with Zirakpur police station.

Taxi Driver Writes An Apology To The Actress

Initially, the taxi driver, who was interrogated by the police the same night, denied the allegations but later confessed to the crime. He wrote a written apology to the actress.

Upasana Narrates The Disturbing Incident!

Apparently, the actress withdrew the complaint after the written apology. Upasana was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I was returning to my hotel from the last day of my shoot. Usually, the distance between my shoot location and hotel was covered in 45 minutes but that day it was over two hours and I was still on road."

Upasana Tried To Stop The Car!

"When I asked the driver he said he has lost the way. Following this, I asked him to ask for the way in that case but his response alerted me. I asked him to stop the car but he refused and later even deliberately messed up with the engine of the car."

The Actress Called Family Members & Police

The actress added, "I warned him of consequences and called my family members and police. They reached on the spot and arrested the driver."

‘If It Can Happen To Me, It Can Happen To Anyone’

She further added, "I wanted to go for a stern punishment because if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone, but then I decided to let it go post he wrote an apology letter."