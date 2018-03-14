 »   »   » SHOCKING! Amrita Rao & Drashti Dhami Are Yet To Receive Their Dues For Their Shows; File Complaints!

Amrita Rao In Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai

Amrita Rao made her debut on television with Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai. Although the show had popular actors, Deepti Naval, Zarina Wahab and others, the ratings weren't good. Hence, the makers pulled off before time!

Amrita Not Paid Rs 22 Lakhs

Amrita has claimed that she has not received her dues of Rs 22 Lakhs from the production house. When asked what went wrong, a source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Well, nothing went wrong per se. It is just that she shot beyond her stipulated time on many days, and this has led to an outstanding amount of Rs 5 Lakhs."

Rs 17 Lakhs Is The MG Amount!

When asked as to what the remaining Rs 17 Lakhs about, the source said, "That's the MG (Minimum Guarantee) that the production house had signed her for (MG is the amount paid to senior or lead actors that will be paid to them if the production house fails to shoot on their blocked dates)."

Amrita Approaches CINTAA For Help

"There were days in Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai where Amrita's shoot was scheduled to happen but did not." Now, Amrita has approached CINTAA to get her money.

Production House Ready To Pay Rs 5 Lakhs!

It is being said that CINTAA is trying its best to get her money. In fact, the production house is ready to pay Rs 5 Lakhs, but MG amount is heavily under dispute.

Amrita’s Problem!

The source added, "Despite CINTAA's best efforts, not a single meeting has yet taken place where a representative from both the warring parties was present."

Drashti Dhami Not Paid Rs 36 Lakhs By Madhubala Producer!

Now, another popular actress, Drashti Dhami has apparently not received her dues worth whopping amount of Rs 36 Lakhs by Madhubala's producer, Abhinav Shukla, and has knocked CINTAA's door for help!

Madhubala Producer Abhinav Shukla

According to Spotboye report, Abhinav claims that he's strapped for cash, as he did not make any money on the show, Madhubala. He is saying that he will try to compensate Drashti when he does another show.

Drashti Approaches CINTAA

The report also suggests that the producer is banned in the TV circles as he has erred on payment on many occasions. CINTAA has taken up Drashti's issue and is trying its best to ensure that Drashti gets her due.