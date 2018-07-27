 »   »   »  Shocking! Ek Veer Ki Ardaas – Veera’s Executive Producer Gets Jailed For 7 Years!

A sessions court on Wednesday (July 25, 2018) convicted and sentenced the executive producer of television show, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas - Veera, Mukesh Mishra to seven years imprisonment and asked him to cough up a fine of Rs 5,000 for raping a 31-year-old actress. Mukesh (33) was booked in 2013. According to reports, the woman told the court that on December 2, 2012, Mukesh, who was in-charge of scheduling on sets, had told her to come for shooting at 7.30 am in Jogeshwari.

Mukesh had told her that a bus would pick her up, but she saw him present at the location in a black pulsar bike. He insisted that she ride with him to the studio as the bus was late. When they reached the studio, he raped her in one of the makeup rooms. The victim further said that Mukesh had threatened to kill her daughter and defame her, if she told the same to anyone.

According to TOI report, she told her husband only about the harassment but didn't disclose the details. Her husband complained to her producer, who sacked the accused. After he threatened to destroy her reputation and told her husband about the rape, the victim had lodged complaint in January 2013.

As per Free Press Journal report, "The court, while holding Mukesh guilty, considered the testimony of a sweeper, who had seen him entering the make-up room, where he raped the victim. The court also relied upon the register, in which Mishra and the victim, had signed before entering the studio."

The victim identified the accused in the court and revealed that she didn't report the matter earlier as she feared her career and reputation would be harmed. She also feared her daughter's safety.

