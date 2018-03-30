 »   »   » SHOCKING! Gurmeet Choudhary Gets Death Threats; The Actor Exposes The Blackmailer’s Messages!

Television actor, Gurmeet Choudhary has been receiving threats from a fan. Either the person (fan) in question wants to commit suicide or kill the actor.

Gurmeet exposed the fan with his picture and messages sent to him. The actor wrote, "Am receiving concerned calls nd msgs from fans all over that some person wants to commit suicide to prove his fandom!! But I request I love you all and care but this kind of behaviour is loathed extremely as well as creates trauma. Apparently this guy in the pic wants to kill me." - (sic)

Actress Munmun Dutta commented on Gurmeet's post, "‏Wat the heck is going on ? Looks like a classic case of attention seekers. Don't worry about it at all Guru and Debi. Tag Mumbai police incase he acts too smart. Someone 's deranged, lunatic behaviour is NOT ur responsibility. And so called fans shud know where to draw the line." - (sic)

His fans too, were concerned about the actor and asked him to stay safe and inform the police.

Recently, the actor decided to sponsor his spot boy (of seven years) wedding, as he got to know that there was shortage of funds. The actor couldn't attend spot boy's wedding in Nashik due to a prior commitment in Indonesia, but he said that he will always be there for him.

The actor was quoted by DNA as saying, "He is family to me. We have been working together for a long time. I'm happy to make this addition to my extended work family. I wish him all the love and I will always be there for him."

Gurmeet got popular with shows like Ramayan, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah. The actor then debuted in Bollywood with the film, Khamoshiyan. He will be seen in the upcoming film, Paltan.

