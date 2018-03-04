 »   »   » SHOCKING! Ishqbaaz’s Supervising Producer Commits Suicide By Jumping Off From His Building!

Star Plus' popular show, Ishqbaaz's team was shocked as they got the news of the show's supervising producer, Sanjay Bairagi's death!
According to Spotboye report, Sanjay committed suicide on Friday (March 2), at around 6.30 pm by jumping off the 16th floor of his building in Malad West's Silicon Park. He died on the spot.
Ishqbaaz’s Supervising Producer Commits Suicide
A suicide note was also found that suggested that Bairagi might have ended his own life. According to the report, Sanjay was suffering from financial crisis. (Image source: Facebook)
Suicide Note
In the suicide note, Sanjay wrote, "It's my fault. My family is suffering and I have financial troubles. No one should be held responsible." The supervising producer is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old son. (Image Source: Facebook)
Supervising Producer Sanjay
On the day of the fateful accident, he had gone to play Holi with his friends and family members. Also, a few minutes before he ended his life, he had posted happy pictures of himself on his social networking account. (Image Source: Facebook)
Sanjay Was An Efficient Worker
Ishqbaaz actors, Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna refused to comment on the incident, but when the producer, Gul Khan was asked regarding the same, she told the website, "Sanjay was an efficient worker and was controlling the entire production work."
Gul Khan Says
She added, "He wasn't directly reporting to me hence I wouldn't know the cause of death. We (the team) went to the funeral yesterday and have still not recovered from what we saw."
