 »   »   » SHOCKING! Ishqbaaz’s Supervising Producer Commits Suicide By Jumping Off From His Building!

Ishqbaaz’s Supervising Producer Commits Suicide

A suicide note was also found that suggested that Bairagi might have ended his own life. According to the report, Sanjay was suffering from financial crisis. (Image source: Facebook)

Suicide Note

In the suicide note, Sanjay wrote, "It's my fault. My family is suffering and I have financial troubles. No one should be held responsible." The supervising producer is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old son. (Image Source: Facebook)

Supervising Producer Sanjay

On the day of the fateful accident, he had gone to play Holi with his friends and family members. Also, a few minutes before he ended his life, he had posted happy pictures of himself on his social networking account. (Image Source: Facebook)

Sanjay Was An Efficient Worker

Ishqbaaz actors, Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna refused to comment on the incident, but when the producer, Gul Khan was asked regarding the same, she told the website, "Sanjay was an efficient worker and was controlling the entire production work."

Gul Khan Says

She added, "He wasn't directly reporting to me hence I wouldn't know the cause of death. We (the team) went to the funeral yesterday and have still not recovered from what we saw."