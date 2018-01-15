 »   »   » SHOCKING! Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Actress Charu Rohatgi Passes Away!

Charu Rohatgi, who was seen on Star Plus' popular show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, passed away, this morning (January 15). Apparently, the actress suffered from cardiac arrest.

Spotboye report said, "A source close to Charu told SpotboyE.com that the cause of death was stress as she was shooting until 3 am. Her funeral will take place today, however, the time is yet to be decided since one of her daughters will reach the city at 2 pm."

Charu started her journey on television with Ladies Special. She was also a part of shows, Ek Thi Naayka, Trideviyaann, Pratigya and Uttaran. The veteran actress played the role of Barun Sobti's maternal grandmother. Fans took to social media to express condolences:

@DaniellaPepper: #CharuRohatgi was a wonderful actress and beautiful woman. Rest in peace 😢

@barunlover2108: RIP 🙏🙏#CharuRohatgi

@Kumud8763: RIP 🙏

Regarding her career, a few years ago, Charu was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "Well, I started my journey with Ladies Special on Sony TV and later bagged the movie Patiala House I always wanted to become an actor but I couldn't go as there were loads of responsibilities on me,However after both my daughter's wedding, they decided to send me to Mumbai to pursue my dreams I was lucky enough to get into television."

She was also seen in Bollywood movie, Ishqzaade that starred Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. Parineeti tweeted, "RIP Charu Rohatgi ma'am. You were the most loving mother in Ishqzaade and an amazing woman to work with. May your family have the strength to cope with this loss. Will never forget you!!!"

Apart from Ishqzaade, the actress was seen in movies like Second Marriage Dot Com, 15 Park Avenue and 1920 London.

May her soul rest in peace.