 »   »   » SHOCKING! Karishma Tanna In Legal Trouble; Sued For Cheating, Threatening & Blackmailing!

Karishma Tanna has landed in a legal trouble as the Delhi-based event manager, Manas Katyal has accused her of fraud. He has accused her of threatening, cheating and blackmailing him.

Apparently, the actress was roped in to perform at a wedding reception in Haldwani on February 16, 2018. Advance booking was also made, but the actress didn't attend the event.

The event manager was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, "We gave her the advance payment, thus booking her for the said date. However, Karishma and her entourage, including her manager Payal Rai and stylist Seema Samar Ahmed, didn't show up at the venue. Her no-show caused us a loss of nearly Rs 10 Lakhs."

He said that Karishma changed her plan after she was flown down to Delhi by them and was being brought to Haldwani by road! He added, "She threatened our driver with a false case of harassment if he didn't turn the car around and drive her back to Delhi."

But the actress has a different story to say! Karishma has accused Manas of duping her. She reveals that she was told the show was in Moradabad, but later found out that the show was in Haldwani.

Karishma said, "I was told the show was in Moradabad. When we reached Moradabad, we found out that the show was actually in Haldwani, which is another few hours from there. I had told Manas right at the start that I have a back issue and can't travel long distances."

When asked what she has to say about Manas' demand that she compensate the loss, she said, "Why should I return the money? He should compensate me for the mental harassment that I was put through."

Meanwhile, Karishma's lawyer has responded to Manas' notice. It is being said that proceedings against him has been initiated.

On work front, it is being said that Karishma will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin!

