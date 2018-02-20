 »   »   » Shocking! Man Who M*st*rb*ted In Front Of Sumeet Raghavan's Wife Chinmayee Surve Gets Arrested!

Sumeet Tweets

"A white BMW with last 4 digits 1985 needs to be traced. The driver wearing a grey safari who had parked near #ParleTilakSchool #VileParleEast started masturbating in front of my wife. Before she could slap him he escaped. She could note down just the last 4 digits@MumbaiPolice."

Sumeet Says…

Regarding the incident, Sumeet told IE, "It's so shocking that miscreants are up for something so disgusting in broad daylight. I was at home when my wife called me frantically."

A Complaint Has Been Filed At The Local Police Station

"Being responsible citizens we reached out to the authorities, and filed an official complaint at the local police station and also the traffic department. We are really hopeful the culprit will be caught soon."

The Actor Says…

The actor further told the leading daily, "The police team has swiftly taken charge and are on the lookout to identify the car and the driver. They will see the CCTV footages of the road and are also trying to speak here. We just can't let go such matters and its time we stood up against these perverts."

The Police Arrests The BMW Driver

The police have nabbed the car driver. ANI tweeted, "#UPDATE: Driver who who was allegedly mastrubating in a car near residence of wife of actor Sumeet Raghavan arrested by police after an FIR was filed based on her complaint. #Mumbai."

Sumeet Thanks Mumbai Police

Further, the actor took to social media to thank Mumbai Police for arresting the man. He wrote, "After lodging the F.I.R at 4.15pm,the cops have nabbed the bastard in 2 hrs flat.. Hats off @MumbaiPolice gratitude and respect. #VileParlePoliceStation and the concerned officers #Salute ♥ God forbid if at all such things happen,please go to the cops. Don't suffer. Speak up."