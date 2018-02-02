 »   »   » SHOCKING! Star Plus’ 5 Shows To Go Off Air; Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran On The List!

Ishqbaaz

The rumours of Ishqbaaz going off air have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Recently, even the producer of the show had refuted these rumours. Now again, it is being said that the channel is planning to pull the show off air, owing to low ratings.

Naamkaran

Naamkaran is another popular show that people love to watch. Neil and Avni's romantic moments are viewers' favourite. Recently, Sayantani Ghosh, who played the role of Neela, had to bid goodbye to the show. Viewers are upset with the track. Adding on to this, now there are rumours that the show might go off air soon owing to the plunging TRPs.

3 Other Shows That Might Go Off Air

Meri Durga, and two new shows - Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara and Ikyawann that were launched recently, might face the axe. DSJZ has Sanjay Kapoor and Smriti Kalra in the lead roles, while Ikyawann has Prachi Tehlan and Namish Taneja in the main lead.

New Shows To Replace The Old Shows

According to reports in the media, the above mentioned shows might not see the light of the day post June 2018. It is being said that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin off and a remake of the Korean show, The King's Daughter are the two new shows that might replace the old daily soaps.