 »   »   »  Shocking! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dr Hathi Aka Kavi Kumar Azad Is Dead!

Kavi Kumar Azad, who played the role of Dr Hansraj Hathi on SAB TV's popular show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, passed away owing to prolonged illness. According to Spotboye report, the actor was unwell from past three days and was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road. The actor slipped into a coma last night. It is being said that the actor died of a heart attack an hour ago. Apparently, the shoot of the show at Film City has been cancelled after the team learnt about the shocking news.

Apart from working on the small screen, the actor had also featured in a few films like Aamir Khan's Mela and Funtoosh.

Fans Express Their Shock & Disbelief Fans expressed their shock and grief over the death of the actor. Here are a few tweets: ViNee!! 🇮🇳: #KaviKumarAzad Rest in peace Sir ❤😢 Best actor out of the whole Taarak Mehta Cast... - (sic) Medha: Sad n Shocking: #KaviKumarAzad aka Dr. Hathi Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah passed away. - (sic) Nihit Agarwal "Can't believe it just happened, our #kavikumarazad known as Dr. hansraj hathi on show #taarakmehtakaultachashma died today due to heart attack at mira road Wockhart hospital ! Ye bilkul sahi baat nhi hai hathi bhai, you left us 😞 RIP #breakingnews @AsitKumarrModi 😞." - (sic) Prabhav Jain "Rest In Peace to the renowned comic actor #KaviKumarAzad aka as #DrHaathi of #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashma!🌼🙏 Heart broke!💔 Condolences to his friends and family!🙏 We will miss you sir! #TMKOC @sabtv." - (sic) Sangram, Mrigank & Nisarg Sangram Saha: Our #KaviKumarAzad sir aka Dr.Hansraaj Haathi is no more 😞😞😞 Saddest news #RIP🙏!!! #TarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah @TMKOC_NTF. - (sic) MrigankGoswami ✨ ✨ ✨: Rip 🙏 #KaviKumarAzad #HansrajHathi. - (sic) Nisarg Joshi: ‏R.I.P: #KaviKumarAzad aka Dr. Hathi from #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah' passes away! #Mumbai. - (sic) Cifar & Kuldeep Cifar: #RIP #KaviKumarAzad aka Dr Hathi your loss will felt immensely #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashma @sabtv. - (sic) KULDEEP RAGHAVTM: #RIP #kaviKumarAzad.... Dr. Hathi....of #TaarakMehtaShow. - (sic) Sunil Soley "#KaviKumarAzad हम सभी के प्रिय ,सही बात है बोलकर हमें गुदगुदाने वाले ,खिलखिलाने वाले अपने अभिनय से.. हाथी भाई को नमन..🙏 ईश्वर आपकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे.. आप सदैव हमारी यादों में रहेंगे..🙏 #TMKOC." - (sic)

According to the website's report, "A port-mortem is currently being conducted. Kavi's inconsolable parents, who had gone to Lucknow to attend a wedding, have left for Mumbai."

