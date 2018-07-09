 »   »   »  Shocking! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dr Hathi Aka Kavi Kumar Azad Is Dead!

Fans Express Their Shock & Disbelief

Fans expressed their shock and grief over the death of the actor. Here are a few tweets:

ViNee!! 🇮🇳: #KaviKumarAzad Rest in peace Sir ❤😢 Best actor out of the whole Taarak Mehta Cast... - (sic)

Medha: Sad n Shocking: #KaviKumarAzad aka Dr. Hathi Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah passed away. - (sic)

Nihit Agarwal

"Can't believe it just happened, our #kavikumarazad known as Dr. hansraj hathi on show #taarakmehtakaultachashma died today due to heart attack at mira road Wockhart hospital ! Ye bilkul sahi baat nhi hai hathi bhai, you left us 😞 RIP #breakingnews @AsitKumarrModi 😞." - (sic)

Prabhav Jain

"Rest In Peace to the renowned comic actor #KaviKumarAzad aka as #DrHaathi of #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashma!🌼🙏 Heart broke!💔 Condolences to his friends and family!🙏 We will miss you sir! #TMKOC @sabtv." - (sic)

Sangram, Mrigank & Nisarg

Sangram Saha: Our #KaviKumarAzad sir aka Dr.Hansraaj Haathi is no more 😞😞😞 Saddest news #RIP🙏!!! #TarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah @TMKOC_NTF. - (sic)

MrigankGoswami ✨ ✨ ✨: Rip 🙏 #KaviKumarAzad #HansrajHathi. - (sic)

Nisarg Joshi: ‏R.I.P: #KaviKumarAzad aka Dr. Hathi from #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah' passes away! #Mumbai. - (sic)

Cifar & Kuldeep

Cifar: #RIP #KaviKumarAzad aka Dr Hathi your loss will felt immensely #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashma @sabtv. - (sic)

KULDEEP RAGHAVTM: #RIP #kaviKumarAzad.... Dr. Hathi....of #TaarakMehtaShow. - (sic)

Sunil Soley

"#KaviKumarAzad हम सभी के प्रिय ,सही बात है बोलकर हमें गुदगुदाने वाले ,खिलखिलाने वाले अपने अभिनय से.. हाथी भाई को नमन..🙏 ईश्वर आपकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे.. आप सदैव हमारी यादों में रहेंगे..🙏 #TMKOC." - (sic)