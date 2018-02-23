 »   »   » SHOCKING! Complaint Filed Against Singer Papon For Forcibly Kissing A Minor Girl On VOI!

Complaint Against Papon

The Supreme Court lawyer, Runa Bhuyan was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen to be applying colors on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the said girl."

Supreme Court lawyer Files Complaint

Runa further said, "On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girl participating in reality shows across India."

Papon’s Manager Says

Papon's manager told a local website Guwahati Plus that his act was not meant to hurt the sentiments of any individual, and that it was not wrong in any manner. And hence, they haven't taken off the video from FB page. While a few viewers praised Papon and took his side, some of them lashed out at him for kissing the girl.

Fans Comments: Jahedul Ateo

"When papon was kissing that girl, camera man said "Hey ye kya ho raha he" then papon came to sense & his facial expression was horrible... Then said "music music'... bandh karo ye sab.." what it indicates!!!"

SmRiti & Kundal

SmRiti Monsoon: What the hell 😠 it seems you are trying to kiss that girl . Shame

Kundal Hazarika: you are done and dusted mister. u have lost the ground to even face people anymore. Ashamed

Bulen Gogoi

"Papon,we r really sameful by watching this Facebook live viral video.Because we think ur one of the inspirable person for the young generation of Assam.and we demand for ur APOLOGY."

One Of the Contestants Shared A Lengthy Note Clarifying About The Incident

Meanwhile, on her page, one of the contestants wrote a lengthy message, asking people not to spread fake news. She praised Papon by calling him loving, caring, cooperative and above all very down to earth person and added that she respects him.

Contestants Were Surprised As The Post Went Viral With The Most Unexpected Topic

She wrote, "Yesterday, when social media was burning with the most unexpected topic, we all here in Mumbai were surprised at his reaction. He was least concerned about himself but repeatedly enquired about the kids"

The Contestant Requests

On behalf of all the kids from the Voice India team, she requested all people of Assam to stop spreading this fake news, "🙏 I know that my request wouldn't work but please give a second thought ........ believe on our parents who were present with us 🙏"