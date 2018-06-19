English
Shubhangi Atre On Trolls: People Expect Me To Be In The Angoori Bhabhi Costume All The Time

Posted By:
    There is no denying that television celebrities mesmerise us with their impeccable sense of style and amazing acting skills on-screen. They become inspiration to many. These days, the actors have become more active on social media (which has become important part of their lives) in order to interact with fans!

    While their ardent fans love knowing more about their favourite actors and praise them, there are a few 'haters' who target them by trolling them on social media. A few days ago, Hina Khan and Kavita Kaushik became victims of online trolls.

    Shubhangi Atre Trolled For Posting A Monokini Picture

    Recently, Shubhangi Atre, who has impressed viewers with her ‘sanskari' looks on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, was trolled for sharing a monokini picture. The actress looked stunning as she flaunted her curves in the swimsuit on a Thailand beach.

    The Actress Gives It Back To The Haters

    While there were many fans who loved her different look, a few started commenting filthy on the picture. But Shubhangi remains unaffected with all the negative comments and doesn't regret sharing the picture. She gives it back to the haters saying that they can't expect her wearing a sari of salwar-kameez on a beach!

    ‘What Do People Expect Me To Wear On A Beach?’

    The actress was quoted by BT as saying, "What do people expect me to wear on a beach? I obviously can't be wearing a sari or salwar-kameez. I feel fit and I can pull off a swimsuit."

    ‘I Don’t Regret Posting The Picture’

    "I don't regret posting the picture; in fact, it wasn't a planned move. My husband clicked the photograph, and I liked it and posted it. Even on screen, I don't mind wearing a bikini if a character demands it. If one has a good body, why should there be any qualms about flaunting it?"

    ‘People Expect Me To Be In The Angoori Bhabhi Costume All The Time’

    She further added, "Of course, it feels bad. I don't think I looked cheap or vulgar. People expect me to be in the Angoori bhabhi costume all the time; often, they are shocked to see me in Western outfits."

    ‘Sharam & Culture Aankhon Mein Hote Hain’

    "They need to understand that I am different from the character I play on screen. This is one of the reasons why women are scared of wearing what they want to. I don't think women should be judged on the basis of their outfits, we need to change our mentality. Sharam and culture aankhon mein hote hain."

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 18:42 [IST]
