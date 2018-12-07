 »   »   »  Shweta Basu Prasad Had A Blast At Her Bachelorette Party In Bali! (PICS)

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Chandra Nandini actress Shweta Basu Prasad got engaged to long-time boyfriend and film-maker Rohit Mittal last year (2017) in Goa. The duo dated for four years. Apparently, film-maker Anurag Kashyap played cupid between the two. A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Both belong to the film fraternity and have collaborated on short films. Though the feeling was mutual, it was Shweta who proposed to Rohit in Goa first. He then proposed her in Pune (his hometown)."
The actress is all set to tie the knot with Rohit on December 13, 2018. Apparently, the wedding will be held in Pune, followed by a reception in Mumbai, the following week. The soon-to-be bride is in Bali with her friends for her bachelorette party! Going by the pictures we must say that the actress is having a blast!
Shweta’s Bachelorette Party In Bali
The bachelorette party was hosted by her sister-in-law, Surbhi Mittal Singh. In this picture, the actress is seen pouting and posing. In one of the videos, share by fans on Instagram, the actress was seen dancing to the song ‘Desi girl'!
Shweta With Her Bridesmaid
Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, "The picture is a little blur, but you get it! Thank you @surmittal for this, my sister-in-law AND bridesmaid. What a unique friend your are! - (sic)
Shweta’s Bachelorette Party Was Hosted By Surbhi
Surbhi Mittal too, shared a few pictures from the Bachelorette Party and wrote, "When she said yes, and we said Bali! You are going to make a Beautiful Bride @shwetabasuprasad11 #bridesmaids #bachelorette #bali #bridetobe2018." - (sic)
Shweta Chilling In Pool With Her Brother
Shweta was also seen chilling in the pool and having some great time with her brother Rahul Prasad. Shweta can be seen wearing stylish multi-colour striped bikini.
Some Detox After Dancing!
Sharing a picture in which she was seen in a farm, the actress wrote, "Farming trip in #bali coz we needed some detox after the dancing #bachelorette #bacheloretteparty." - (sic)
