 »   »   »  Shweta Basu Prasad Had A Blast At Her Bachelorette Party In Bali! (PICS)

Shweta’s Bachelorette Party In Bali

The bachelorette party was hosted by her sister-in-law, Surbhi Mittal Singh. In this picture, the actress is seen pouting and posing. In one of the videos, share by fans on Instagram, the actress was seen dancing to the song ‘Desi girl'!

Shweta With Her Bridesmaid

Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, "The picture is a little blur, but you get it! Thank you @surmittal for this, my sister-in-law AND bridesmaid. What a unique friend your are! - (sic)

Shweta’s Bachelorette Party Was Hosted By Surbhi

Surbhi Mittal too, shared a few pictures from the Bachelorette Party and wrote, "When she said yes, and we said Bali! You are going to make a Beautiful Bride @shwetabasuprasad11 #bridesmaids #bachelorette #bali #bridetobe2018." - (sic)

Shweta Chilling In Pool With Her Brother

Shweta was also seen chilling in the pool and having some great time with her brother Rahul Prasad. Shweta can be seen wearing stylish multi-colour striped bikini.

Some Detox After Dancing!

Sharing a picture in which she was seen in a farm, the actress wrote, "Farming trip in #bali coz we needed some detox after the dancing #bachelorette #bacheloretteparty." - (sic)