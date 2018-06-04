English
 Shweta Tiwari's Ex-husband Raja Chaudhary Assaults People On The Sets, Gets Arrested!

Shweta Tiwari’s Ex-husband Raja Chaudhary Assaults People On The Sets, Gets Arrested!

    Raja Chaudhary was in news for a long time for troubling his ex-wife, Shweta Tiwari by manhandling her husband, Abhinav Kohi, and his temper tantrums in the Bigg Boss 2 house. He has managed to hit the headlines again.

    The former Bigg Boss contestant was arrested for assaulting people! Apparently, the actor, who was shooting for a Bhojpuri film in Bithoor, near Kanpur, got involved in a drunken brawl with his film's crew and a group of people late on Friday (June 1, 2018) night.

    Raja Gets Into A Drunken Brawl

    According to TOI report, "The brawl turned into a fist fight, with the people involved calling the local police. The Bithoor police have now registered a case against Raja Choudhary, for improper behaviour under the influence of alcohol."

    A Case Has Been Registered Against Raja

    Sanjeev Suman (SP Kanpur West) was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We have registered a case against Raja Chaudhary and sent him for medical examination in the night. Investigations are underway."

    The Producer Was Fed Up Of Raja’s Alcoholism!

    If sources are to be believed, the actor was asked to leave the sets as the producer of the film, Sarvesh Thakur was fed up of Raja's alcoholism. Raja quit the film after a heated argument.

    Raja Reaches The Sets & Starts Fighting!

    Raja, who was upset with the recent development, reached the sets (at Nana Rao Park) again and started fighting with the director of photography of the film, Raju R Dwivedi.

    The Actor Misbehaves With Families At The Park

    He also misbehaved with the families who were at the park. The producer and the cameramen of the film called the police and Raja was taken to the Bithoor police station.

    The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Misbehaves With Cops, Media Personnel & Doctors!

    It is being said that Raja also misbehaved with the cops and a few media Personnel, who were present there. Not only cops and media people, it seems he even misbehaved with the doctors at the local government health centre where he was taken for a medical check-up!

    Raja’s Drama At Hospital & Police Station

    Apparently, the doctors left the place after Raja abused and threatened them. They returned only after police assured them of their safety! During the medical check-up, the actor was shouting that he would call the DM and SSP. He was also singing 'Chup chup kyon baithi ho', when he was at the police station.

    In Defence, Raja Says His Drink Was Spiked!

    Interestingly, the actor, in his defence, had told the police that he was given an adulterated drink by a 'Sadhu', which led to this behaviour!

