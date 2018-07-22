 »   »   »  Siddharth Shukla ARRESTED For Ramming His BMW Into More Than 3 Cars; 3 Injured!

Popular television actor, Siddharth Shukla is yet again in news! According to reports, the actor was involved in a car crash in Oshiwara, Mumbai on Saturday (July 21) evening. It is being said that Siddharth lost control of his car and hit more than three cars, before hitting the divider. According to IE report, the eyewitnesses said that the actor was driving the BMW X5 and he looked quite shaken post the accident. The actor has not suffered any injury!

As per reports, three people have been injured and rushed to Siddharth Municipal General Hospital, Goregaon for treatment. According to the latest report, the actor has been arrested.

Siddharth Shukla Hit Three Cars! ANI tweeted, "Television actor Siddharth Shukla hit three cars, then a divider with his BMW in Oshiwara area earlier today. Police registered a case of rash driving. More details awaited." - (sic) Team Is Spot Investigating The Matter An officer at the Oshiwara police station was quoted by IE as saying, "Our team is currently at the spot investigating the matter. We will be only able to give out an official statement once they are back." Siddharth Lost Control Of His Car! Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen's Association broke the news of the accident on its Twitter handle. , the association's founder Dhaval Shah was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It was quite a major accident. Siddharth was driving from Mega Mall and lost control on the way." People In The Other Cars Injured "He hit a pole and the collided with close to five cars. Since the actor was driving a luxury car, he wasn't affected much. But the people in the other cars were injured. He apparently did not look drunk but only further investigations can prove the same."

Siddharth made television debut in 2008 in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He became a household name soon after Balika Vadhu. He also participated on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7 trophy! The actor was last seen on Dil Se Dil Tak. He was apparently replaced on the show due to his unprofessional behaviour. The actor was also seen in a Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Apparently, he was also involved in another car accident (in 2014).

