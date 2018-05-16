 »   »   » Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Abhinav Shukla To Join Shakti & Drashti, Read More Details

Abhinav Shukla To Join Shakti & Drashti

It was earlier said that Brahmarakshas actor, Aham Sharma would play the negative lead on Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. But according to the latest reports, Rubina Dilaik's fiance, Abhinav Shukla will be joining Shakti, Drashti and Aditi.

Abhinav’s Role On Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

While Aditi Sharma will be seen playing parallel lead, Abhinav will portray a negative role on the show. Apparently, Abhinav was spotted giving the look test for the show in a beige coat and white shirt.

Drashti & Abhinav Were Seen Together On Geet

Abhinav has been part of popular shows like Chotti Bahu, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and others. It has to be recalled that Drashti and Abhinav were part of Star One's show, Geet. The actor played Dev Singh Khurana on the show.

Why Title Of The Show Was Changed?

Initially, the show was titled as Baware Nain. But it is being said that the makers were unhappy with the title and they changed it to Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka To Go On Air From June 4

Apparently, the cast of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka shot for its photoshoot yesterday (May 15, 2018). The show will be replacing Dil Se Dil Tak. The show will be going on air from June 4, 2018.

The Show Is Based On KANK!

It is also being said that the storyline of the show is similar to Karan Johar's film, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna that starred Shahrukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan.

Naagin 3 To Replace Chandrakanta!

Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandi, Surbhi Jyoti and Rajat Tokas' much-awaited show, Naagin 3 will be replacing Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. The show is all set to air on June 2, 2018.

Naagin 3 New Promo

Recently, the second promo of the show was also released, where Karishma (ichhadari naagin) is all set to seek revenge from a bunch of guys (by taking a new avatar, Anita Hassanandni's look). The guys had killed her lover, Rajat Tokas (Naagraj).

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop Promo Released

Sony TV's Pehredaar Piya Ki actor, Affan Khan will be seen on Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. He will be seen showcasing different shades and characteristics of male on the show. The promo of the show has already been aired on the channel and it seems impressive.

Dev 2

On the other hand, Dev 2 is a suspense drama that stars Ashish Chaudhary as Detective Dev Anand Burman. Which show are you eagerly waiting for? Hit the comment box to share your views.