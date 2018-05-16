 »   »   » Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Abhinav Shukla To Join Shakti & Drashti, Read More Details

Related Articles
- Sanaya Irani, Drashti Dhami & Other TV Stars Share Cute Pictures & Wish Their Moms On Mother’s Day
- Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora & Aditi Sharma’s New Show Gets A Title; Have A Look At Colors' New Shows
- Baware Nain Plot Revealed! Not Drashti, But Devoleena Is The Front-runner For The Lead Role!
- Shakti Arora, Drashti Dhami & Aham Sharma On Colors' Upcoming Show Based On Extra-Marital Affair!
- SHOCKING! Amrita Rao & Drashti Dhami Are Yet To Receive Their Dues For Their Shows; File Complaints!
- Divyanka-Vivek, Hina-Rocky, Sanaya-Mohit, Drashti & Others Celebrate The Festival Of Colours ‘Holi’
- Drashti Dhami Tags Vivian Dsena As ‘Mr Know It All’; Nakuul Mehta Wants Drashti To Hire A Stylist!
- Drashti Dhami, Nakuul Mehta, Vahbiz Dorabjee & Others Attend Alekh Sangal's Engagement (PICS)
- Asian Viewers Television Awards 2017 Winners List: Bigg Boss & Ishqbaaz Bag Awards (PICS)
- Arjun Bijlani Celebrates Birthday With TV Beauties Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Drashti Dhami & Others!
- Sriti Jha, Vivek Dahiya, Nikita Dutta, Mouni Roy & Others TV Actors Wish Their Fans For Diwali
- Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash: Drashti Dhami, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel & Other TV Celebs Attend
Colors' old shows Dil Se Dil Tak, Chandrakanta and Ladoo 2 are bidding goodbye to the viewers. The channel has interesting line-up of shows - Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Naagin 3, Roop - Mard Ka Swaroop and Dev Season 2.
Recently, the poster of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka had gone viral on internet. Have a look at the details of Drashti and Shakti starrer show, and other new shows that are all set to be aired on Colors.
Abhinav Shukla To Join Shakti & Drashti
It has to be recalled that earlier it was said that Brahmarakshas actor, Aham Sharma would play the negative lead on Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. But according to the latest reports, Rubina Dilaik's fiance, Abhinav Shukla will be joining Shakti, Drashti and Aditi.
Abhinav’s Role On Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
While Aditi Sharma will be seen playing parallel lead, Abhinav will portray negative role on the show. Apparently, Abhinav was spotted giving the look test for the show in a beige coat and white shirt.
Drashti & Abhinav Were Seen Together On Geet
Abhinav has been part of popular shows like Chotti Bahu, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and others. It has to be recalled that Drashti and Abhinav were part of Star One's show, Geet. The actor played Dev Singh Khurana on the show.
Why Title Of The Show Was Changed?
Initially, the show was titled as Baware Nain. But it is being said that the makers were unhappy with the title and they changed it to Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka To Go On Air From June 4
Apparently, the cast of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka shot for its photoshoot yesterday (May 15, 2018). The show will be replacing Dil Se Dil Tak. The show will be going on air from June 4, 2018.
The Show Is Based On KANK!
It is also being said that the storyline of the show is similar to Karan Johar's film, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna that starred Shahrukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan.
Naagin 3 To Replace Chandrakanta!
Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandi, Surbhi Jyoti and Rajat Tokas' much-awaited show, Naagin 3 will be replacing Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. The show is all set to air on June 2, 2018.
Naagin 3 New Promo
Recently, the second promo of the show was also released, where Karishma (ichhadari naagin) is all set to seek revenge from a bunch of guys (by taking a new avatar, Anita Hassanandni's look). The guys had killed her lover, Rajat Tokas (Naagraj).
Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop Promo Released
Sony TV's Pehredaar Piya Ki actor, Affan Khan will be seen on Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. He will be seen showcasing different shades and characteristics of male on the show. The promo of the show has already been aired on the channel and it seems impressive.
Dev 2
On the other hand, Dev 2 is a suspense drama that stars Ashish Chaudhary as Detective Dev Anand Burman. Which show are you eagerly waiting for? Hit the comment box to share your views.
Bepannaah Actress Jennifer Winget Is Having Her Own Cannes Moment & How!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.