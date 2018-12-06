 »   »   »  Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Is This The MAIN Reason For Drashti Dhami’s Exit?

Colors' show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka was in news since its inception. The show that starred popular actors, Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma faced a lot of controversies, owing to the bold content. Many fans lashed out at the makers, channel and even actors (Drashti and Shakti) as they thought they were promoting the concept of extra-marital affair. There were speculations that the show might go off air, just like Sony TV's show Pehredaar Piya Ki, which also received a lot of backlash from fans due to the concept of the show.

But the actors of Silsila clarified that the show is not going off air. But recently, the makers decided to pull the plug on the show, as the show failed to garner the required TRPs, but since the show had good online followers, they decided to air it on OTT platform. But, before this, the show took a leap and post leap. It was said that both Aditi and Drashti would be seen playing the roles of mothers! The main reason of Drashti's exit was said to be her refusal to play the role of a mother on screen.

According to Tellychakkar report, although the major reason for Drashti's exit was indeed that she didn't want to play mother on screen, there is another reason for her exit!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "After Kunal and Nandini's marriage, Nandini was supposed to turn into an insecure wife, and Drashti did not want to play that character. To everybody's displeasure, she decided to quit."

Currently, Drashti is seen chilling out! The actress recently shared boomerang video of her dancing with her show Madhubala playing in the background on the television screen! She captioned the video as, "Me inside Me outside !!! .Madhubala aaahhaaaaa @colorstv." It has to be recalled that Madhubala was one of the superhit shows on Colors. Her pairing with Vivian Dsena on the show was loved by the fans!

Post Madhubala, the actress was seen on a couple of shows - Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, before doing Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

