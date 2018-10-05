 »   »   »  Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’s Mouli Aka Aditi’s Take On The Show Promoting Extra-marital Affair!

Aditi’s Take On The Show Promoting Extra-marital Affair

Many feel that the show promotes extra-marital affair. When asked about her take on it, the actress told Bollywoodlife, "I don't know. Ten years back we had shows like Saans and people were watching it happily. We are showing what happens in society. We certainly do not want to promote extra-marital affairs but it happens and can happen in a person's life."

Aditi Adds…

"Kunal and Mauli were a perfect couple, they never had an issue. Ideally, this should not have happened but it did. Our writers have got similar reactions but these three people are in a particular situation. There are more twists and turns. No one is wrong here. The truth is, we are somewhat hypocritical. It is not that EMAs don't happen in real life."

Regarding Trolls

Drashti and Shakti received a lot of backlash for their characters. Regarding the same, Aditi told the entertainment portal, "Drashti's character is getting the reactions. She is a strong actress to pick such a flawed role. Many would have refused it thinking it would harm their image."

Nandini & Kunal’s Roles

"Nandini is a vulnerable girl who falls for a man who shows her the love and respect. The only sad part is that man happens to be her bestie's husband. In real life, really don't wish to see anyone suffer because of an extramarital affair or have a friend betrayed so badly by another."

Regarding Negative Comments

She further added, "I do feel bad (for negative comments), especially when people get personal. We are playing characters and doing our job at the end of it. As much as you try to disconnect, you feel bad. At the same time, you're doing your job right for people to love and hate you so much. I just wish some people would not stoop so low. We're all human beings and we do feel bad."

Show Being Compared To Pehredaar Piya Ki

There was a buzz of a petition to ban the show, and the show being compared to Pehredaar Piya Ki. Regarding the same, the actress said, "I don't think I would like to comment on Pehredaar though honestly I was wondering how would they justify the plot when the promos came. Silsila is a mature show. It deals with something that happens in society."

Buzz Regarding Ban On Silsila Badlte Rishton Ka

"We would be hypocrites if we denied it outright. I don't see the problem now that the show airs at 11 pm, which is beyond the family TV viewing time. My bhabhi does not let my small nieces watch the show and I perfectly get it. It is a show for grown-ups. But saying that a show on EMA should be banned is totally senseless. I feel people are taking it too personally."