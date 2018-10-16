 »   »   »  Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Spoiler: Kunal Makes Blunder; Nandini Goes Missing; Kunal Blames Mouli!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has been grabbing headline since its inception. A month ago, the show and the actors received backlash because of its bold content. Also, the viewers thought that the show is promoting the concept of extra-marital affair and a few even wanted a ban on the show. The actors had recently justified about their characters. Now, the viewers want to know as to how Kunal, Mouli and Nandini will deal with the situation. In the previous episode, we saw as Mouli had wished, Nandini decides to leave Kunal. She asks Kunal to forget her and not to meet her. Kunal is in tears!
Read on to know what's in store in the upcoming episodes!
Kunal Is Leaving Mouli Forever!
In the upcoming episode, Mouli gets to know that Kunal is leaving her forever and she rushes to airport to stop him. But she doesn't find him and starts crying.
Dida & Radhika Make Mouli Realise Her Love For Kunal
Mouli finds Dida and Radhika there and cries her heart out saying Kunal has left her. It is them Did and Radhika tell Mouli that Kunal is at home and it was their plan to make her realise her love for Kunal.
Kunal Makes A Video For Nandini
Meanwhile, at home, Kunal makes a video for Nandini and apologises to her and invites her for a date! After making the video, he leaves it in her room. Mouli enters the room and finds the video.
Mouli Reaches The Venue
Mouli watches the video and thinks that it is for her and gets happy! She gets ready for the date and goes to the venue. Meanwhile, Kunal is unaware that Mouli watched the video, and sends the CD to Nandini through a person.
Kunal Is Shocked To See Mouli
Kunal is at the venue, which is decorated romantically. But instead on Nandini, Mouli reaches the place. Kunal is shocked to see Mouli. She tells Kunal that she is ready to give their relationship another chance!
Kunal Tells The Truth To Mouli
But, Kunal, who doesn't want to keep Mouli in dark, reveals the truth to Mouli. He tells her that the video was for Nandini. Mouli is shocked and almost falls down but then holds a table. The candle on the table falls and the curtain catches fire. She leaves the place crying!
Nandini Goes Missing; Kunal & Mouli Argue!
Meanwhile, there are reports that Nandini gets to know that Mouli is pregnant, and she is doing wrong with Mouli. She decides to leave Kunal forever! When Kunal doesn't find Nandini anywhere, he questions Mouli, and end up in an argument.
